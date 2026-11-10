For a while now, there have been rumblings that Ford would deploy a version of its Hypercar 5.4-liter Coyote V8 between the fenders of a modern, street-going Mustang. Last week that smoke became fire when dealer documents leaked online that listed a 5.4-liter Mustang on the roster. Today, Ford Racing teased the return of the Cobra, which might be the ultimate branding redemption story.

“You’ll want to hear this. For the drivers, with an all-motor heart born from racing. Ford Mustang Cobra, a Legacy Reborn. The story continues in 2027,” the factory hot-rodding division posted online with a teaser clip that included the start-up engine sound and a high-revving, gear-banging soundtrack to a slow animation of the word Cobra.

On November 10, Ford Racing won the Internet by teasing the return of the Mustang Cobra (and possibly Cobra R) with a short video clip spelling out the word, punctuated by a high-revving V8 soundtrack. (Image Credit: Ford Racing)

Of particular interest is that the animation hangs on the letter R, then closes with it highlighted in blue. That tells us that we are probably getting a Mustang Cobra and a Mustang Cobra R, which might be the most exciting pony car news we’ve heard in quite some time.

For this scribe, the 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R stands as a special moment in the Mustang lineage, with its 385-horsepower, naturally aspirated V8 revving to 7,000 rpm long before the Coyote started to howl. These cars were raw, rowdy, and so much fun to drive, so the idea of a new all-natural Cobra is so tantalizing that we created an AI guess as to what it could look like above.

Rumors have swirled about a 5.4-liter V8-powered Mustang, and recent dealer document leaks confirmed its existence. Now we know that Ford is leaning into an iconic nameplate for its forthcoming big-cube, naturally aspirated Mustang.

When we first heard rumors of this car, we heard it might be ultra-limited, and that would be on-brand for an R-model, as SVT only built 300 Rs back in 2000. That said, we hope the standard Cobra is more attainable, because this one is on your author’s wish list.

We have also heard it will offer both a manual transmission and a dual-clutch transmission option, but rumors are just that until the big Blue Oval confirms them.

While it won’t be the same race engine, Ford Racing is big on tech transfer, so expect the 5.4-liter Coyote V8 to have learned some tricks from its billet-laden cousin that powers the company’s new Hypercar racer. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

What we do know is that after ending its deal with Shelby, Ford has yet to wow enthusiasts with the Dark Horse branding. Returning to the familiar and iconic Cobra branding suggests Ford isn’t dead set on forging all-new intellectual-property paths, and we suspect that Mustang loyalists will be energized by the Cobra nameplate striking back.

In any event, expect the drip feed of hype to continue in the near future. We suspect the new Cobra will bare its fangs at the Detroit Auto Show in January.