SEMA 2025: Coker Tire Brings Ultra-High-Performance Grip To Restomod Rides

At long last, someone has finally figured out how to create an Ultra High Performance tire that comes with a classic redline or raised white letters. The pros at Coker Tire haven’t just created the world’s first tire to do this, but they also debuted a brand-new Magnum 5000 wheel. They are planning to offer both for a huge range of vintage and modern applications. We had to stop by the Coker booth at SEMA 2025 for all the details.

Anyone who’s been in the hobby knows the Pro-Trac brand. The new UHP Street Pro III is a spiritual continuation of that line, but as the “III” indicates, it’s a completely modern tire. Buyers will be getting a 17- to 20-inch, W-rated radial that completely eliminates the need to buy UHP blackwalls and then coordinate an art project to paint or glue letters onto them.

The reason UHP white-letter tires have been unavailable for so long is that mixing the ingredients for two-color sidewalls on a high-performance radial made the tires prone to separation. With the Street Pro III, Coker Tire has created a new process that provides enthusiasts with a legitimate UHP tire that can span all the way up to 315 wide. It’s officially launching in the summer of 2026, and while it was designed for restomods, it can also be used on modern muscle cars. In fact, 27 of the tire’s 30 fitments are compatible with OE applications.

What’s more, the Street Pro III features a street-friendly 400 treadwear rating. That means, while the tires will stick in the curves, they won’t wear out in a weekend like a 200-rated autocross tire. They’ve been designed specifically for street applications, with broad shoulders, rain grooves, and traction grooves.

You might’ve also noticed those new tires are mounted on some very attractive wheels. “If you took a Magnum 500, that was designed in 1960, and designed in 2025, what would it look like?” That’s the question Mark Mooberry, Vice President of Commercial, asked. The answer is the Wheel Vintiques’ Magnum 5000. Debuting in late 2026, these wheels will be offered in two different offsets and should look great on almost any muscle car. Coker Tire has once again proved why it’s the go-to name for enthusiasts who want authentic style without sacrificing modern performance.