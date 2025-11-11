SEMA 2025: IDIDIT’s Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column Is Built For Racers

IDIDIT has long been the gold standard for specializes in steering columns for the custom car world. Now, at SEMA 2025, the company brought that same level of quality and engineering to race builds. The company’s new Pro-Fab Steering Column is a lightweight, high-quality piece designed specifically for racers who demand ruggedness and reliability without any unnecessary fluff.

This isn’t just a stripped-down version of their street rod column. The Pro-Fab was developed and tested in the trenches of the racing world, engineered to be heavy-duty without adding the excess weight that racers hate. The result is a feature-rich, precision-built steering column that integrates easily into virtually any competition vehicle. One of its key features is its ability to work with all readily available mounting brackets, which gives fabricators the freedom to install it in multiple positions to suit custom cockpit layouts and driver preferences.

No two race car builds are the same, and IDIDIT leaned into that reality. The column offers 7 inches of travel on the output shaft, providing a massive range of flexibility to fine-tune the steering wheel’s final placement. This installer-adjustable design is a huge win for builders, as is the industry-standard double-D output shaft that simplifies alignment with any U-joint. The entire Pro-Fab Steering Column is built for the harsh environment of a track car. It features a sealed upper bearing to keep dirt and debris out for smooth, bind-free steering, while a durable Delrin lower bushing adds another layer of long-haul reliability.

This column is the perfect answer for race car builders who were stuck choosing between a heavy OEM column or a flimsy, questionable aftermarket piece. It delivers the precision and quality the brand is famous for, in a package that’s tough enough for the track and light enough for the scales. As with every IDIDIT product, the Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column is proudly made in the USA and proves that “race-ready” and “high-quality” can absolutely go hand-in-hand.