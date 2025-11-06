SEMA 2025: Livernois’ S650 Diff Brace Fortifies Super 8.8 Rears

Livernois Motorsports showed off its differential brace for the 2024-2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse in Las Vegas. It’s engineered for enthusiasts who like to drop the hammer and dig into the pavement with sticky tires. Drawing from the company’s drag racing experience, this brace is designed to handle aggressive launches, transbrake starts, and boosted horsepower while keeping wheel hop and driveline misalignment in check.

“So we got our CNC guys and our engineers to look at it and scan everything over and check everything out, so we’ve got this figured out,” JP Lammers, of Livernois Motorsports, said. “… It seems to be working really well, so we’re excited to bring that to market.” He added, “It should be up for sale here soon, so I noticed.”

What sets this brace apart is its triangulated mounting approach, which, combined with a mid-plate elliptical polyurethane bushing, significantly reduces differential deflection under load. That means less stress on axles and driveshafts, and more of your Mustang’s power making it to the pavement.

Livernois Motorsports’ S650 differential brace uses CNC billet aluminum, ARP fasteners, and oversized mid-plate elliptical bushings to reduce wheel hop under aggressive launches, prevent driveline stress, and maintain ride quality.

Livernois didn’t cut corners either, as the brace uses CNC-machined billet aluminum, coated chrome-moly steel pieces, and ARP fasteners rated for extreme driveline shock. Every component is designed with longevity and corrosion resistance in mind, even for cars seeing daily driving and weekend track abuse alike.

“…It’s a little bit different from our Explorer brace, which is a two-piece design. This is a three-piece design, and we had to do that because of the Mustang layout,” Lammers added.

For Mustang owners looking to chase 8-second passes or just preserve their driveline under heavy use, the Livernois differential brace is a robust, bolt-on solution. Its combination of CNC billet construction, high-strength hardware, and engineered bushings makes it a practical upgrade for street/strip S650s.