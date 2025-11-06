SEMA 2025: Turbosmart Lock Sleeve Simplifies Fabrication

Worm clamps might work for the stock-ish street crowd, but if you are building anything with a serious amount of boost, you need V-bands, Vanjen, and HD clamps. Until now, that meant cutting the compressor housing on your brand-new turbo and carefully welding on a mating surface for the clamp. Turbosmart’s ingenious Lock Sleeve eliminates this common practice, using a series of threaded collars and seals in either a straight or 90-degree orientation.

Available in 2.5- and 3-inch sizes, the Lock Sleeve is so simple it’s genius. The Top Ring is a threaded collar that slides onto the compressor outlet, the Sealing Rings sandwich between the Top Ring and the Bottom Ring to – you guessed it, to seal in the boost (up to 150 psi) — which threads onto the Top Ring. HD clamps grab onto the Bottom Ring. No welding required. And if you need to make a sharp turn out of the compressor, you can use the 90-degree elbow, which adds another Locking Ring on the other end.

The Lock Sleeve is a simple, yet incredibly useful part that you never knew you needed. It saves time and money on fabrication, and it cleans up the appearance of your turbo and cold-side piping.

Turbosmart also took the covers off a host of other new products at SEMA 2025. The Boost Hub is yet another product designed to simplify your life as an installer or builder, becoming a central command center for all your electronics. Imagine using inputs such as a Flex Fuel sensor, an Exhaust Gas Temperature sensor, a pressure/temperature sensor, and even the OBD-II port to control boost or methanol injection.

The eBoost 3 is the next-generation boost controller, improving upon the popular eBoost 2 with additional tuning capabilities. A built-in 3-bar MAP sensor helps control boost by RPM, Time, and Gear, while offering Overboost Shutdown, Peak/Hold Recall, and Boost on Demand. The look and feel are the most obvious upgrade over the previous generation with a full color display, programmable warning lights, and a live boost/rpm readout.

We would also be remiss if we did not mention its largest turbo offering yet, the D-Frame 88/92. This bad boy should be capable of over 1,200 horsepower at the wheels.