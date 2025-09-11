This Designer Creates Hand-Drawn Car Art You’ll Be Proud To Display

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong September 11, 2025

In the automotive industry, you will meet a lot of talented artists, but it’s rare to find one who has actually designed real cars for companies like Ford and Fiat. Jim Gerdom of Design Factory Art is one of those guys. For over 40 years, he’s been a professional automotive designer, and for the last 25, he’s been selling limited-edition prints of his hand-drawn car art that come straight from his designer’s sketchbook.

Car art

From the movie Bullitt, Steve McQueen’s 1968 Mustang is one of the Bullitt Series of 12×24-inch limited edition prints from Automotive Designer/Artist Jim Gerdom’s original artwork. (Image Credit: Design Art Factory)

A car nut since he was a kid, Jim’s passion eventually led him to the legendary Art Center College of Design to formally study automotive design. After graduating, he opened his own design office back in 1970 and has worked in the industry ever since. The cool part is that his artwork isn’t a separate hobby; he uses the same old-school marker and pastel techniques for his prints that he uses in his day job designing real car parts. There’s no computer trickery here, just a pen, paper, and decades of professional experience.

1967 Jerry Titus T/A Mustang Print Car Art

Jerry Titus’ 1967 Trans Am Mustang is the subject of this 12×24-inch, limited edition print from original artwork.

You’ve probably seen Jim’s work without even realizing it. His drawings have been featured in magazines like Hot Rod and Autoweek for years, and Ford even hired him to create the official 35th Anniversary Mustang poster. His prints cover everything from muscle cars to wild concepts. However, he has a clear soft spot for Fords, with a whole series of prints dedicated to Mustangs and Shelbys. This isn’t just fan art; this is professional-grade car art from a guy who has been in the business his whole life.

Automotive Designer/Artist Jim Gerdom’s original artwork of Carroll Shelby’s 1965 GT350 is available as a 12×24-inch, limited-edition print.

Jim doesn’t just draw cars; he lives the hobby. He’s an active member of a ton of car clubs, from the Mustang Club of America to the Falcon Club of America. His story is a great reminder that being a car person isn’t only about what you do in the garage. For some, the passion comes out on paper, creating incredible car art that captures the spirit of the machines we all love. It’s just another cool way to be a gearhead.

Loading