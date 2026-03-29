Custom truck enthusiasts know that combining classic styling with modern off-road performance creates the ultimate multi-purpose machine. When it comes to wild Ford builds, Texas Speed Lab Performance is currently putting together something truly ridiculous. They just hit the halfway point on a project that drops a classic 1995 Bronco body squarely onto a modern 2014 F-150 chassis.

Moving right along to the hardware, the front suspension features a Blitzkrieg long-travel setup paired with heavy-duty King shocks. To protect the front end, TSP hooked them up with a rugged RPG frame-cut bumper designed for a first-generation Raptor. Merging two generations of trucks requires significant fabrication. Mad Hatter Garage stepped in to manufacture the custom cab mounts and frame supports required to make the vintage body sit perfectly on the modern frame.

Out back, the suspension is just as extreme. It utilizes an RPG RST16 kit featuring massive 3.5-inch King Shocks and an RPG bump stop setup. Paired with Deaver leaf springs and RPG shackles, this guarantees the heavy rig can handle serious abuse. To tie the fuel system together, they installed a custom aluminum gas tank from ATP F100 Performance and Solo Motorsports cab mounts.

This aggressive chassis rolls on a set of sleek Method wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires. Under the hood, this monster packs a punch with a Coyote V-8 engine topped by a VMP Performance TVS supercharger. This powerplant easily stands out among other ambitious Ford builds thanks to the gorgeous JCC Customs billet coil covers and a matching custom oil cap. Keeping things somewhat factory, the builders retained the original 2014 brake booster.

Watching an old-school SUV transform into a modern supercharged prerunner shows exactly what happens when creative people push the limits. The shop still had to tackle the complex wiring harness and then address the cooling system and heat exchangers. Anyone obsessed with aggressive Ford builds will definitely want to keep a close eye on this insane off-road machine as it finally comes to life.