3.8-liter Whipple Boost Unleashes A Raptor R’s Inner Beast

Standing in the middle of a dry lake bed somewhere in the desolate wilderness of Utah, a modified Ford Raptor R equipped with a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger is prepared to tear up the dirt. A convoy of three heavy-duty trucks sat waiting in the dust, yet this specific build stood out from the pack. The simple goal was to test this nearly 1,000-horsepower beast in the real world to see if the upgrades lived up to the hype.

The exterior of the truck was just as loud as the engine. It featured a stunning green wrap that mimicked the factory color but with a unique flair, preserving the orange accents that define the R model. What really grabbed attention was the intense trail-lighting setup. Brian Berry of BamaCooley observed that the accessories were powerful enough to blind anyone, cutting through even the midday sun with ease. But the real modifications were hiding under the hood and at the rear, where a subtle badge hinted at the mechanical violence within.

This was not a standard 700-horsepower truck anymore, as the Whipple blower pumped it up to 975 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque. It transformed a 6,100-pound vehicle into a rocket capable of hitting 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, an engineering feat that seemed to defy physics.

Taking it out onto the loose dirt at 4,300 feet of elevation, Brian activated Sport mode and disabled traction control to test its capabilities using a Dragy performance meter. The 3.8-liter Whipple screamed as the tires fought for traction, sending massive clouds of dust into the air and sliding the rear end sideways. The experience was described as pure, intoxicating fun that justified the abysmal fuel economy simply to hear that blower whine.

After kicking up dust and pushing the suspension to its limit, the verdict was clear. The combination of raw power and off-road capability made this Ford Raptor something truly special. It turns out that one upgrade can turn a capable truck into a muscular monster that dominates any terrain it touches — or flies over.