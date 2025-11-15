700-Horsepower Twin-Turbo 347-Powered Restomod Up For Auction

The 1969 Mustang Fastback remains one of the most recognizable body styles in American performance, but the example crossing the block at Mecum’s Las Vegas 2025 auction takes that classic form and wraps it around a turbocharged stroker. Slated as Lot S166 today, this creation from Big Lowry’s Customs mixes craftsmanship and creativity with twin-turbocharged fury.

Sprayed in a deep Root Beer Pearl Metallic with black matte accents and bronze pinstriping, the car’s stance alone tells you it means business. Its subtle body tweaks include tucked Anvil carbon-fiber bumpers, Kindig-It flush door handles, and 22×11-inch American Racing wheels finished in bronze. The same attention to detail carries inside, where brown marble leather upholstery, brushed aluminum trim, and a matching Budnik steering wheel add luxury to the muscle.

This restomod is powered by a 700-horsepower twin-turbocharged 347 stroker engine.

But the real story is under the hood. A twin-turbocharged 347-cubic-inch stroker V8 puts out a claimed 700 horsepower. Built with an Eagle forged rotating assembly, Wiseco pistons, and ported aluminum heads, the small-block thrives under 20 pounds of boost from dual 60mm turbos feeding an APD 900-cfm billet Enforcer carburetor. A COMP Cams hydraulic-roller cam and 3-inch Flowmaster exhaust give it the bark to match the bite, while a Hughes C4 automatic with a 3,200-rpm stall converter makes the most of the power on tap.

The chassis is equally well thought out, featuring a TCI Mustang II front coilover setup with 13-inch Wilwood brakes and six-piston calipers, plus a Pro Touring-style three-link rear suspension with coilovers and a custom wishbone spline. With a 9-inch rear packing 3.55 gears, this Mustang blends street manners with serious performance potential.

This 1969 Mustang Fastback hits the Mecum Auction block today in Vegas.

Every inch a restomod, it sports classic looks, modern muscle, and no compromises. This 1969 Mustang Fastback restomod will cross the block at the Mecum Las Vegas 2025 on Saturday, so don’t miss out if big-cubes, classic lines, and turbo boost are your thing.