810HP Carbon-Fiber S650 Package Set For SEMA Show Debut

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 17, 2025

The SEMA Show serves as a global stage where the most builders and companies unveil their latest creations. This year, a new aftermarket-prepped Mustang package is set to enter the marketplace, as SPEC Design Company reveals its 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition, a run of limited-edition vehicles featuring supercharged power, carbon-fiber style, and a host of custom touches.

Our goal was simple: deliver an enthusiast’s car that feels extraordinary to drive, yet remains accessible straight from the dealership lot… — Mike White, SPEC Design Company

“As a life-long car enthusiast, my motivation behind creating the SPEC RS Mustang was to see just how far we could push the boundaries by combining the very best brands and components available today. Every SPEC vehicle starts with a relentless focus on substance and true performance, not just looks,” Mike White, founder of SPEC Design Company, said.

SPEC 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition package

The 2026 SPEC Mustang RS Launch Edition features a carbon-fiber hood, splitter, and bumper vents finished in gloss black with gold highlights that accentuate its low, aggressive stance. Setting that stance over exclusive 20-inch forged Velgen wheels wearing Toyo summer tires is a double-adjustable coilover suspension matched with an adjustable sway bar to deliver sharp handling. (Photo Credit: SPEC Design Co.)

Debuting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in early November, the 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition gained muscle courtesy of a Roush supercharger boosting the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engine’s output beyond 810 horsepower. To apply that power to the pavement, it features a double-adjustable coilover suspension, adjustable sway bar, and 20-inch forged Velgen wheels wrapped in Toyo summer rubber. The combination is designed to deliver confident handling and traction, while a CORSA cat-back exhaust lets the boosted Coyote howl.

A signature upgrade of the RS Launch Edition is its full carbon-fiber aero package from Anderson Composites. The package includes a hood, splitter, rocker extensions, rear diffuser, and pedestal spoiler, which are all crafted from lightweight carbon fiber and accented with hand-painted gold details. Matching calipers and SPEC badging complete its visage.

SPEC 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition package

Katzkin’s custom-stitched leather seats with gold piping and embossed details mirror the exterior theme, while carbon-fiber trim and a sculpted steering wheel complete the interior upgrades. (Photo Credit: SPEC Design Co.)

Total Package

Inside, SPEC partnered with Katzkin to create a custom-stitched leather interior with gold-accented details that echo the car’s black-and-gold exterior. Carbon-fiber accents continue throughout the cabin, including the steering wheel and trim pieces, and a numbered dash plaque confirms the special nature of this pony car.

“We handpick top-tier manufacturers — like Corsa, Magnuson, and others — blending their innovations into a car that not only turns heads but truly thrills from behind the wheel,” White added. “Our goal was simple: deliver an enthusiast’s car that feels extraordinary to drive, yet remains accessible straight from the dealership lot. At SPEC Design Company, it’s the smile you get when you hit the road that inspires every build.”

SPEC 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition package

At the rear, the 2026 SPEC Mustang RS Launch Edition wears a carbon-fiber pedestal spoiler, diffuser, and decklid frame the dual black-tipped CORSA exhaust system, offering a balanced mix of style and function. (Photo Credit: SPEC Design Co.)

Each car will include a three-year/36,000-mile warranty and will be sold exclusively through select Ford dealerships across the country. With production capped at only 25 units, the 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition is a distinctive performance model.

Showgoers attending this year’s SEMA Show from November 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, will have a chance to witness SPEC’s 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition firsthand.

2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition Specs

Custom-stitched leather interior upgrade by Katzkin

Roush supercharger producing 810 horsepower

Velgen exclusive forged wheels for this edition

Toyo Tires for high-performance traction

Anderson Composites carbon fiber aero kit: hood, splitter, rocker extensions, dual tip rear diffuser, bumper vents, mirror caps, steering wheel, interior pieces, fenders, decklid, and a high-mount pedestal spoiler

Numbered plaque and signature exterior badging

Hand-applied painted accents, color-matched calipers, and LED puddle lighting

CORSA cat-back exhaust system with black tips for an unmistakable note

Three-year/36,000-mile comprehensive warranty

More Sources

Corsa Performance
https://corsaperformance.com/
(800) 486-0999
Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874
Toyo Tires
https://www.toyotires.com
(800) 442-8696
Velgen Wheels
https://www.velgenwheels.com/
(305) 964-7557
Anderson Composites
https://andersoncomposites.com
(626) 333-7024
Katzkin Leather Inc.
https://www.katzkin.com
(888) 528-9546
SEMA Show
http://www.semashow.com
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

810HP Carbon-Fiber S650 Package Set For SEMA Show Debut

News

810HP Carbon-Fiber S650 Package Set For SEMA Show Debut

Badass Broncos Built The Modern V8 Bronco Of Your Coyote Dreams

Car Features

Badass Broncos Built The Modern V8 Bronco Of Your Coyote Dreams

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading