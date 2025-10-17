810HP Carbon-Fiber S650 Package Set For SEMA Show Debut

The SEMA Show serves as a global stage where the most builders and companies unveil their latest creations. This year, a new aftermarket-prepped Mustang package is set to enter the marketplace, as SPEC Design Company reveals its 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition, a run of limited-edition vehicles featuring supercharged power, carbon-fiber style, and a host of custom touches.

“As a life-long car enthusiast, my motivation behind creating the SPEC RS Mustang was to see just how far we could push the boundaries by combining the very best brands and components available today. Every SPEC vehicle starts with a relentless focus on substance and true performance, not just looks,” Mike White, founder of SPEC Design Company, said.

Debuting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in early November, the 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition gained muscle courtesy of a Roush supercharger boosting the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engine’s output beyond 810 horsepower. To apply that power to the pavement, it features a double-adjustable coilover suspension, adjustable sway bar, and 20-inch forged Velgen wheels wrapped in Toyo summer rubber. The combination is designed to deliver confident handling and traction, while a CORSA cat-back exhaust lets the boosted Coyote howl.

A signature upgrade of the RS Launch Edition is its full carbon-fiber aero package from Anderson Composites. The package includes a hood, splitter, rocker extensions, rear diffuser, and pedestal spoiler, which are all crafted from lightweight carbon fiber and accented with hand-painted gold details. Matching calipers and SPEC badging complete its visage.

Total Package

Inside, SPEC partnered with Katzkin to create a custom-stitched leather interior with gold-accented details that echo the car’s black-and-gold exterior. Carbon-fiber accents continue throughout the cabin, including the steering wheel and trim pieces, and a numbered dash plaque confirms the special nature of this pony car.

“We handpick top-tier manufacturers — like Corsa, Magnuson, and others — blending their innovations into a car that not only turns heads but truly thrills from behind the wheel,” White added. “Our goal was simple: deliver an enthusiast’s car that feels extraordinary to drive, yet remains accessible straight from the dealership lot. At SPEC Design Company, it’s the smile you get when you hit the road that inspires every build.”

Each car will include a three-year/36,000-mile warranty and will be sold exclusively through select Ford dealerships across the country. With production capped at only 25 units, the 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition is a distinctive performance model.

Showgoers attending this year’s SEMA Show from November 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, will have a chance to witness SPEC’s 2026 Mustang RS Launch Edition firsthand.