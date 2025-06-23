ATI’s Blemished Dampers Offer Big Savings For Your Engine Build

You want the best possible parts for your project, but top-tier components come with a premium price tag. High-performance parts manufacturer ATI offers an option that can help builders on a budget, offering its well-regarded Super Dampers for sale as blems, or cosmetically blemished parts.

These are brand-new, complete Super Dampers that, according to ATI, have received a minor cosmetic imperfection during the manufacturing process. Instead of scrapping a perfectly functional part, the company sells it at a huge discount.

A blemish could be a small scratch on the damper’s shell or hub, an imperfection in the plating, or a small ding in a non-critical area that has been machined smooth, leaving a small unplated spot. ATI notes that its quality control is so strict that, in some cases, you might not even be able to see the blemish that caused the part to be listed as such.

The most important point the company makes is that these cosmetic issues do not affect the function or performance of the damper in any way. ATI guarantees that the structural integrity and dampening capabilities are identical to its standard, full-price units.

This guarantee also extends to the crucial timing marks. While the company’s blemished dampers might have some missing or mismarked timing marks outside of the primary scale, ATI states that any marks that are present are 100 percent accurate. Furthermore, the company will not sell any damper that has a blemish in the critical area from Top Dead Center through 40 degrees.

If you’re that type of builder or simply an enthusiast who prioritizes mechanical performance over perfect looks, this option is a smart way to manage a project’s budget. ATI allows you to install a premium, American-made Super Damper on your engine and save money that can be used for other parts of your build, all without sacrificing performance or peace of mind.