Bulova x Shelby Racing Watch Tells Time In 1967 GT500 Style

There are enthusiasts of almost anything. Some people appreciate high-performance vehicles, while others revere precision timepieces. For those who celebrate both, particularly classic Shelbys and custom chronographs, a new collab between Bulova and Shelby Racing blends those two worlds with a 1967 Shelby GT500-themed watch.

The launch marks the company’s sesquicentennial and reinforces its long-standing connection to motorsports. That relationship stretches back to the ’60s and ’70s, when Bulova served as the official timekeeper for major racing events, including NASCAR and IndyCar. Now, the brand is channeling that heritage into a collaboration with Carroll Shelby’s performance legacy. The result is a watch that blends classic muscle car style with cutting-edge watchmaking technology.

“Bulova’s deep-rooted connection to auto racing dates back to the 1960s and ’70s when the brand served as the official timekeeper for major events like NASCAR and IndyCar,” the company said. “The new Bulova Racing Chronograph is a celebration of speed and precision, crafted in collaboration with Shelby for Bulova’s 150th Anniversary.”

The Shelby Racing Chronograph features a bold 43mm silver-tone stainless steel bullhead case paired with a black tachymeter ring, giving it the purposeful look of a racing instrument. Shelby’s trademark blue-and-white color scheme accents the dial and strap, while a sapphire crystal protects the face. Inside, Bulova’s proprietary Precisionist quartz movement ticks at 262khz, offering accuracy to 1/1000th of a second and a smooth, sweeping chronograph hand that mirrors a racing tachometer.

Details tie the watch even closer to its namesake. The Carroll Shelby Cobra emblem is displayed at the 3 o’clock register, while each of the 7,500 examples carries a numbered case back engraved with Shelby’s signature. Every watch is delivered in a collector’s box that also includes a 1:24 scale die-cast model of the ’67 GT500 that inspired the timepiece.

If you are looking to score one of these high-performance timepieces, the Bulova x Shelby Racing Chronograph hit select Bulova retailers and the company’s website today.