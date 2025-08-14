Celebrate The Mustang With An Immersive Exhibit And Thrill Ride

Since its debut, the Ford Mustang galloped to stardom on the streets, the track, and the silver screen. Now you can celebrate the original pony car and all its glory by attending American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience, opening in Southern California this fall. This is an exhibit that promises the “first-ever, multi-sensory, time-traveling, culture-shaking journey.”

“The Ford Mustang has filled the last six decades with memories of freedom, self-expression, and the open road, bringing tales of Hollywood stardom and American innovation, with a shot of rebellion to get your heart racing,” says the event description. “Now, for the first time ever, you get to relive those legendary moments that have made the Mustang a true American icon and learn how it has become part of life’s journey for so many, decade after decade.”

The exhibit promises a multimedia experience that celebrates six decades of Mustang. It also includes a range of legendary movie Mustangs, and the crown jewel of the 60- to 90-minute experience is a 4D thrill ride.

“Experience an American icon like never before — a first-ever, multi-sensory, time-traveling, culture-shaking journey… at the wheel of the world’s best-selling sports car: the Ford Mustang,” Ford said on social media.

The event opens in November, and tickets go on sale on August 27. You can join the waiting list to buy tickets now, and the tickets start at $26.