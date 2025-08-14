Celebrate The Mustang With An Immersive Exhibit And Thrill Ride

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 14, 2025

Since its debut, the Ford Mustang galloped to stardom on the streets, the track, and the silver screen. Now you can celebrate the original pony car and all its glory by attending American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience, opening in Southern California this fall. This is an exhibit that promises the “first-ever, multi-sensory, time-traveling, culture-shaking journey.”

“The Ford Mustang has filled the last six decades with memories of freedom, self-expression, and the open road, bringing tales of Hollywood stardom and American innovation, with a shot of rebellion to get your heart racing,” says the event description. “Now, for the first time ever, you get to relive those legendary moments that have made the Mustang a true American icon and learn how it has become part of life’s journey for so many, decade after decade.”

American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience opens this November, and tickets go on sale on August 27, starting at $26.

The exhibit promises a multimedia experience that celebrates six decades of Mustang. It also includes a range of legendary movie Mustangs, and the crown jewel of the 60- to 90-minute experience is a 4D thrill ride.

“Experience an American icon like never before — a first-ever, multi-sensory, time-traveling, culture-shaking journey… at the wheel of the world’s best-selling sports car: the Ford Mustang,” Ford said on social media.

This first-of-its-kind Mustang experience promises immersive environments, Mustangs from pop culture and movies, as well as an action-packed 4D ride.

The event opens in November, and tickets go on sale on August 27. You can join the waiting list to buy tickets now, and the tickets start at $26.

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Loading