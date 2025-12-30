Cobb Tuning Sharpens The Claws Of Bronco And Ranger Raptors

Ford successfully expanded its Raptor line by amping up the off-road credentials of the Bronco and Ranger. While these are fun machines right off the dealer lot, enthusiasts seeking even more performance have a new option. COBB Tuning released Accessport support for the Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor, making it easy to unlock more power from the Blue Oval’s off-road reptiles.

“Both the Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor are incredible platforms from the factory, but we knew there was more performance potential to unlock,” Kirstin Backes, Ford Product Owner at COBB Tuning, said. “With Accessport support now live, owners can tailor power delivery, throttle response, and drivability to suit everything from daily driving to aggressive off-road use.”

COBB’s Accessport V3 (P/N AP3-FOR-014; $770) brings handheld tuning to the Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor, allowing owners to flash engine and transmission calibrations from home, monitor real-time data with up to six on-screen gauges, switch maps for different conditions, log runs, and fine-tune details like tire size for accurate speedometer calibration.

Backed by in-house Dynojet testing, the numbers are solid right out of the box. Using COBB Off-The-Shelf calibrations on 93-octane fuel, a USDM Ranger Raptor picked up as much as 45 horsepower and 62 lb-ft of torque. Those gains are delivered without custom tuning, leaving additional headroom for owners who plan to work with a COBB-certified ProTuner to tailor the calibration to their specific mods, fuel, or driving style.

The in-cabin-mountable Accessport V3 features a full-color, high-resolution screen that is capable of displaying up to six configurable gauges in real-time. Owners can easily flash engine and transmission calibrations, switch between maps as conditions or fuel quality change, log data with the push of a button, and even adjust tire size to correct speedometer readings after stepping up to larger rubber.

Dynojet testing of the COBB Off-The-Shelf calibrations on a Ranger Raptor resulted in gains of more than 45 horsepower and 62 lb-ft of torque while burning 93-octane pump gas.

For Raptor owners who split time between daily driving and aggressive off-road use, that flexibility is a win. The ability to manage throttle response, power delivery, and overall drivability without sacrificing reliability makes the Accessport a practical upgrade for more than just peak power.

Accessport support covers 2022-2024 Bronco Raptors and the 2024 Ranger Raptor, with the unit available now through COBB Tuning (P/N AP3-FOR-014; $770) and its authorized dealers. The system is currently 49-state legal, with CARB approval pending.