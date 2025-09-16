COBB Tuning Unlocks Big Gains With Gen 3 Raptor Calibrations

Steve Turner
By Steve Turner September 16, 2025

For a long while, Ford’s security protocols prevented recalibrating a modern Ford’s factory powertrain control module to deliver more performance and enable modifications. Now the horse is out of the barn, and the specialists and COBB Tuning have released updated tuning for Gen 3 F-150 Raptors.

This update not only expands support to the newest 2023 Raptor but also removes one of the biggest pain points for existing Gen 3 owners… — Kirstin Backes, COBB Tuning

Until now, end users with 2021-2022  trucks were required to remove their PCMs and ship them to COBB Tuning for unlocking. Now, Raptor owners can flash in their performance calibrations with the company’s Accessport handheld tuner plugged into the truck’s OBD-II port, thanks to the tuning support for 2023-and-newer models and the OBD unlock for 2021-2022 models. By selecting one of the company’s off-the-shelf Stage 1 maps, owners of 2021-2023 F-150 Raptors can see gains of more than 55 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque.

COBB Tuning Gen 3 F-150 Raptor

COBB Tuning released its OBD Unlock for Gen 3 F-150 Raptors so owners of 2021-and-newer trucks can flash their factory powertrain control modules with calibrations delivering more performance, enhanced towing, improved economy, and valet modes to keep other drivers from having too much fun. (Photo Credit: COBB Tuning)

“Our goal has always been to make tuning more accessible, efficient, and rewarding for enthusiasts,” said Kirstin Backes, Ford Product Manager at COBB Tuning. “This update not only expands support to the newest 2023 Raptor but also removes one of the biggest pain points for existing Gen 3 owners. It’s a huge step forward for convenience, and a leap in performance for the 2023 Raptor.”

By flashing the factory Gen 3 Raptor PCM with one of COBB Tuning’s off-the-shelf Stage 1 maps, these trucks can see gains of more than 55 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque. More aggressive maps are available, and custom tuning is also available from the company’s Authorized ProTuners. (Photo Credit: COBB Tuning)

Each of the Gen 3 Raptor calibrations also offers transmission tuning for improved shifting and performance, while optional calibrations for 91- and 93-octane fuel, improved towing, better economy, and valet mode are also available. Custom tuning is also available from the company’s Authorized ProTuners.

Article Sources

Cobb Tuning
https://cobbtuning.com
(866) 922-3059
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

