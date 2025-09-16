COBB Tuning Unlocks Big Gains With Gen 3 Raptor Calibrations

For a long while, Ford’s security protocols prevented recalibrating a modern Ford’s factory powertrain control module to deliver more performance and enable modifications. Now the horse is out of the barn, and the specialists and COBB Tuning have released updated tuning for Gen 3 F-150 Raptors.

Until now, end users with 2021-2022 trucks were required to remove their PCMs and ship them to COBB Tuning for unlocking. Now, Raptor owners can flash in their performance calibrations with the company’s Accessport handheld tuner plugged into the truck’s OBD-II port, thanks to the tuning support for 2023-and-newer models and the OBD unlock for 2021-2022 models. By selecting one of the company’s off-the-shelf Stage 1 maps, owners of 2021-2023 F-150 Raptors can see gains of more than 55 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque.

“Our goal has always been to make tuning more accessible, efficient, and rewarding for enthusiasts,” said Kirstin Backes, Ford Product Manager at COBB Tuning. “This update not only expands support to the newest 2023 Raptor but also removes one of the biggest pain points for existing Gen 3 owners. It’s a huge step forward for convenience, and a leap in performance for the 2023 Raptor.”

Each of the Gen 3 Raptor calibrations also offers transmission tuning for improved shifting and performance, while optional calibrations for 91- and 93-octane fuel, improved towing, better economy, and valet mode are also available. Custom tuning is also available from the company’s Authorized ProTuners.