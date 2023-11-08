At this year’s SEMA Show, COBB Tuning revealed its new Redline Carbon-Fiber intake system for Ford F-150 EcoBoost and Raptor (2021 and up) pickups.

The intake system is a blend of form and function that takes your vehicle’s performance and aesthetics to the next level. Crafted with precision, this intake system is a testament to top-tier engineering and premium materials.

At the heart of this intake system lies an impressive carbon-fiber construction. Each component is meticulously fashioned using a 3k row, 2×2 twill weave pattern carbon fiber, finished in a distinctive gloss clear coat finish. This not only enhances the system’s structural integrity but also imparts a high-end look to your vehicle.

The core of the Redline Intake System is the HCT, which stands for HydroCarbon Trap, an emissions component designed to reduce the release of vapors and gases from your vehicle. Ingeniously, this system seamlessly incorporates the HCT into the 3-inch tubing, maintaining factory aesthetics while significantly improving airflow for optimal performance.

One of the standout features of this system is the bespoke carbon-fiber airbox lid, replacing the factory counterpart. It allows for the installation of a reusable dual-inlet high-flow filter, offering an impressive 165 percent more surface area than the stock option. This means your engine can breathe easier, resulting in enhanced performance.

To complete the package, black four-ply silicone couplers are secured with black e-coated stainless steel clamps, not only ensuring a sleek and polished appearance but also guaranteeing an OEM-quality installation. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of this product.

Aside from its performance-enhancing attributes, this system elevates the aesthetics of your vehicle to an entirely new level. The carbon-fiber construction and black hardware offer a unique, customized look that sets your Ford F-150 EcoBoost or Raptor apart from the rest.