Coyote-Swapped 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L Sells For Six Figures

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong May 12, 2025

Combining head-turning 1970s Italian supercar looks with reliable, modern American V8 power creates a popular recipe for restomods. A recently completed example following that formula just surfaced for sale online. A 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L that is rebuilt and propelled by a modern powerplant.

This particular Pantera L offers a unique combination of vintage feels and contemporary performance upgrades. Gone is the original Ford Cleveland V8; in its place sits a rebuilt first-generation Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8. The modern engine features aftermarket internal components and upgraded camshafts, controlled by a Haltech engine management system and singing through a custom stainless-steel exhaust. The original ZF five-speed manual transaxle remains, though now operated via a cable shifter setup.

The car’s history involves a huge revival. Reportedly owned initially by a Ford executive and then spending three decades with another owner in California, it suffered accident damage in 2005. Pantera specialist Kirk Evans partially repaired the stripped chassis on a proper jig before the project stalled.

Exhaust of a 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L

Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer

The seller picked up the bare shell in 2018 and embarked on the multi-year build, finally completing it in 2024. The rejuvenated bodywork now wears Metallic Blue paint and features sleeker, European-style fiberglass bumpers instead of the large original US-spec units. Custom quad headlight housings replace the original pop-up lights for a unique look.

To handle the Coyote’s power and provide modern handling, the suspension received upgrades, including Ridetech adjustable coilovers at all four corners. Large Wilwood six-piston brake calipers paired with two-piece slotted rotors provide significantly improved stopping power behind modern 17-inch front and 18-inch rear Forgestar F14 wheels, currently wrapped in sticky Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires.

Foregline wheels of a 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L

Inside, the custom interior features supportive black cloth Recaro seats, a performance-oriented MOMO Competition steering wheel, and updated instrumentation using Speedhut gauges.

Comfort upgrades include a retrofitted Vintage Air climate control system managed by a Dakota Digital controller, plus a modern Kenwood stereo head unit connected to Polk speakers and a backup camera. The car shows just over 2,600 miles since the build finished.

Interior of a 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L

 

Mixing those classic, low-slung Italian lines penned by Tom Tjaarda with the sound and reliability of Ford’s Coyote V8 makes for an attention-grabbing package. There’s just something undeniably cool about seeing a 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L cruising down the street — it always turns heads and gives off that proper badass vibe wherever it appears, which helped it sell for a whopping $144,000 on Bring A Trailer.

1973 DeTomaso Pantera L

More Sources

Wilwood Engineering
https://www.wilwood.com
(805) 388-5434
Ridetech
https://ridetech.com/
Bring A Trailer
https://bringatrailer.com/

More Stories

Installing Holley’s Sniper EFI Fuel System For Fox Mustangs

Fuel & Cooling

Installing Holley’s Sniper EFI Fuel System For Fox Mustangs

Coyote-Swapped 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L Sells For Six Figures

News

Coyote-Swapped 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L Sells For Six Figures

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading