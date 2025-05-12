Coyote-Swapped 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L Sells For Six Figures

Combining head-turning 1970s Italian supercar looks with reliable, modern American V8 power creates a popular recipe for restomods. A recently completed example following that formula just surfaced for sale online. A 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L that is rebuilt and propelled by a modern powerplant.

This particular Pantera L offers a unique combination of vintage feels and contemporary performance upgrades. Gone is the original Ford Cleveland V8; in its place sits a rebuilt first-generation Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8. The modern engine features aftermarket internal components and upgraded camshafts, controlled by a Haltech engine management system and singing through a custom stainless-steel exhaust. The original ZF five-speed manual transaxle remains, though now operated via a cable shifter setup.

The car’s history involves a huge revival. Reportedly owned initially by a Ford executive and then spending three decades with another owner in California, it suffered accident damage in 2005. Pantera specialist Kirk Evans partially repaired the stripped chassis on a proper jig before the project stalled.

The seller picked up the bare shell in 2018 and embarked on the multi-year build, finally completing it in 2024. The rejuvenated bodywork now wears Metallic Blue paint and features sleeker, European-style fiberglass bumpers instead of the large original US-spec units. Custom quad headlight housings replace the original pop-up lights for a unique look.

To handle the Coyote’s power and provide modern handling, the suspension received upgrades, including Ridetech adjustable coilovers at all four corners. Large Wilwood six-piston brake calipers paired with two-piece slotted rotors provide significantly improved stopping power behind modern 17-inch front and 18-inch rear Forgestar F14 wheels, currently wrapped in sticky Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires.

Inside, the custom interior features supportive black cloth Recaro seats, a performance-oriented MOMO Competition steering wheel, and updated instrumentation using Speedhut gauges.

Comfort upgrades include a retrofitted Vintage Air climate control system managed by a Dakota Digital controller, plus a modern Kenwood stereo head unit connected to Polk speakers and a backup camera. The car shows just over 2,600 miles since the build finished.

Mixing those classic, low-slung Italian lines penned by Tom Tjaarda with the sound and reliability of Ford’s Coyote V8 makes for an attention-grabbing package. There’s just something undeniably cool about seeing a 1973 DeTomaso Pantera L cruising down the street — it always turns heads and gives off that proper badass vibe wherever it appears, which helped it sell for a whopping $144,000 on Bring A Trailer.