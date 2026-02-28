When this muscle machine flexes the torque on tap, you’ll hear something unexpected. There isn’t a carbureted big-block underhood. Instead, you’ll hear that unmistakable Four-Valve Modular edge as the tach climbs. This isn’t some numbers-matching Y-block cruising to the next car show. This is a 1961 Galaxie Starliner restomod that pairs vintage bubble-top styling with modern Shelby muscle, and it is set to cross the Mecum Auctions block soon.

This 1961 Galaxie Starliner’s long, graceful hood and iconic bubble-top roofline immediately catch the eye. A low stance and 20-inch custom wheels give the car a purposeful presence while maintaining its classic character. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Under that expansive hood sits a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC Modular V8 sourced from a 2011-2012 Shelby GT500. Factory ratings top out at 550 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, but thanks to a 2.3-liter twin-screw blower, this one makes even more. In a full-size ’61 Galaxie, it delivers immediate, seat-of-the-pants thrust. Power flows through a 4R70 automatic transmission, keeping the engine in its sweet spot.

The chassis has been upgraded to handle that power, with modern suspension and Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes reel in this full-size platform when it’s time to slow down. The lowered stance, performance wheels, and sticky rubber ensure the Starliner can put power down without drama, while the updated interior, audio system, and seating provide a modern touch that doesn’t compromise the car’s classic vibe.

Inside, the cabin blends vintage style with modern functionality. A 600-watt sound system provides the soundtrack when the blower whine isn’t enough, while revised seating and trim make the full-size cockpit comfortable and driver-focused. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

This Starliner’s sweeping roofline and subtle tailfins were always striking, but the addition of GT500 Modular power transforms it from a stylish classic into a performance machine with modern manners. Highway passing feels effortless, torque comes on command, and the supercharged DOHC delivers a hi-po soundtrack for every open road. It’s a restomod that respects its early ’60s roots while delivering the kind of performance that modern enthusiasts expect.

If a ride like that sounds like your style, this 1961 Galaxie Starliner with a GT500 heart will cross the block at Mecum Auctions in Glendale, Arizona, as Lot V564 on Saturday, March 21, 2026, so get your bid ready if you want a Modular-powered muscle machine.