In off-road competition, there are numerous grueling battlegrounds, but few can match the spectacle of King of the Hammers. Ford Racing returns to Johnson Valley for the event with fresh Bronco Raptor 4600 race vehicles this Friday, aiming for a fifth consecutive victory in the Ultra4 Stock Class “Every Man Challenge.” Widely regarded as the toughest single-day off-road race in the world, the event pushes production-based trucks and SUVs through a punishing mix of high-speed desert and technical rock terrain.

We’re aligning our programs more closely and being more intentional about how racing connects back to our vehicles… — Mark Rushbrook, Ford Racing

This year, the program also introduces a new identity, as Ford’s Ultra4 stock-class entries will now compete under the Bronco Raptor 4600 moniker. The change underscores the direct connection between the race vehicles and the production Bronco Raptor while aligning the effort with Ford’s broader strategy of using competition to inform the development of its performance off-road lineup.

When the Bronco Raptor debuted, it was engineered to handle the same challenges that define Ultra4 competition, from fast desert running to slow, technical rock sections. The 4600 program builds on that foundation, serving test bed and a development tool for Ford Racing’s off-road efforts, which include Ultra4, desert racing, and global rally.

“Bronco Raptor was born from Ultra4 inspiration, and the Bronco Raptor 4600 brings that relationship full circle,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Racing, said. “It’s also a clear expression of how Ford Racing is evolving. We’re aligning our programs more closely and being more intentional about how racing connects back to our vehicles. Ultra4’s 4600 class rewards discipline and durability, and that makes it a natural home for the Bronco Raptor philosophy.”

Ultra4 features several categories, but the 4600 class remains the closest to what enthusiasts can buy. Often called the Every Man Challenge, the rules require factory architecture and tightly restrict suspension and performance modifications.

Five Bronco Raptor 4600 entries are set to take the green flag as Ford Racing looks to continue a run of podium success in the class. Teams must rely on production-based components and tires no larger than 35 inches, emphasizing durability, reliability, suspension tuning, and driver judgment over brutal and constantly changing terrain.