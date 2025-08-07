Mustang Week Myrtle Beach 2025 Car Show Classes & Karting

It’s almost that time again. We are less than a month out from packin’ up and headin’ back to the East Coast for Mustang Week 2025 in Myrtle Beach Presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, and we couldn’t be more excited.

If you’ve been before, you know the real heart of the whole week is the big one — the Mustang Week Official Car Show, proudly backed by presenting sponsor Hardee’s. It’s going down Friday, September 5, at the Myrtle Beach Mall, running from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. This isn’t just some small-town cruise-in. We’re talkin’ hundreds of Mustangs in dozens of classes, every style and generation you can think of, from old-school classics to the latest high-powered monsters. Thousands of fellow Ford fanatics, all in one place, just soakin’ it in.

And if that wasn’t enough? They’re bringin’ back the Mustang Week Dyno Challenge, presented by AMSOIL. This is where the rubber meets the rollers — you wanna know what your car’s puttin’ down? Lock in a dyno spot and let it rip. Numbers don’t lie.

Official Car Show Classes

This year, the Mustang Week crew is bringin’ the heat with over 40 individual classes eligible for trophies at the Official Car Show. That means whether you’re showing a track-built GT350, a slammed New Edge, or a showroom-clean classic, there’s a shot at taking home some serious hardware. And on top of that, the judges, promoters, and a few special guests are hand-picking 50 standout rides for extra awards.

If your Mustang’s got the look, the stance, or just plain attitude, don’t be surprised if it grabs some attention. There is no need to worry about what class(es) you are in. Our judges will place your Mustang in the class(es) that your ride fits best, meaning you’ll have a shot at winning a trophy from multiple classes if your ride qualifies.

Mustang Week Best of Show Awards

Vintage 1964-1978

Retro 1979-2004

Modern 2005-2025

Mustang Award Classes

Outstanding ’64 ½-’66 Mustang

Outstanding ’67-’68 Mustang

Outstanding ’69-’70 Mustang

Outstanding ’71-’73 Mustang

Outstanding ’74-’78 Mustang

Outstanding ’79-’86 Mustang

Outstanding ’87-’93 Mustang

Outstanding ’94-’98 Mustang

Outstanding ’99-’04 Mustang

Outstanding ’05-’09 Mustang

Outstanding ’10-’14 Mustang

Outstanding ’15-’23 Mustang

Outstanding ’24-’25 Mustang

Specialty Award Classes

Outstanding ’69-’71 Boss

Outstanding ’69-’73 Mach 1

Outstanding ’93 SVT Cobra

Outstanding ’94-’98 SVT Cobra

Outstanding ’12-’13 Boss

Outstanding ’08 Bullitt

Outstanding ’99-’04 SVT Cobra

Outstanding ’03-’04 Mach 1

Outstanding ’01 Bullitt

Outstanding ’21+ Mach 1

Outstanding ’19 Bullitt

Outstanding ’65-’70 Shelby

Outstanding ’05-’25 Shelby

Outstanding Roush

Outstanding Saleen

Outstanding EcoBoost Mustang

Outstanding Race / Competition Vehicle

Outstanding Open (Steeda, RTR, Hennessey)

Overall Show Award Classes

Five Judges Picks (excluding those placed above)

Five Promoter Picks (excluding those placed above)

Awards to 50 outstanding vehicles (excluding those placed above)

Pony Up At the Grand Prix

One thing we love about Mustang Week is that there is always something new. This year, the event is hosting a cruise-in at the Broadway Grand Prix on Wednesday, September 3, from noon to 5 p.m. We are talking about go-karts, games, mini golf, rides, and nonstop action for the whole family.

Grab your discounted Mustang Week wristband, and you are in for seven killer go-kart tracks, two full mini-golf courses, a giant arcade packed with classics and prize machines, and a whole bunch of family-friendly fun. It is called Pony Up at the Grand Prix, and it is gonna be loud, fast, and full of laughs. Hit the link, grab those wristbands, and we will see you at the track.

Fuel Up With Hardee’s

This year, Mustang Week teamed up with Hardee’s as a Presenting Sponsor of the Official Mustang Week Car Show and Cruise-In. As part of the celebration, Hardee’s is rolling out a special promotion exclusively for show attendees. Guests can scan the Hardee’s QR code at the event on Friday to download the Hardee’s app and receive a free Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit — redeemable at any corporate-owned or franchise-operated Hardee’s location. It’s a perfect way to kick off a day full of the Ford Mustang and the enthusiast community, with one of America’s favorite breakfast sandwiches fueling the ride.