Ford is honoring the nation’s military veterans with a star-studded event on Veterans Day. The event will bring music and racing to the World Center of Racing, and proceeds will support six nonprofits serving veterans. At the center of the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic is a race between six racing teams — one honoring each branch of the military — with pro drivers competing in Mustang Dark Horse R spec racers.

Set for November 11 at Daytona International Speedway, the inaugural event brings together Ford, NASCAR, Blue Star Families, IMSA and HSR for a night of Ford performance, racing and live music. The driver lineup already has plenty of star power, with Ford Racing drivers Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Logan Sargeant, Noah Gragson, Frankie Muniz, Ben Hobson and more set to strap in.

The inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic takes over Daytona International Speedway on November 11, combining Mustang racing, live music and a Veterans Day celebration. Ford, NASCAR, Blue Star Families, IMSA and HSR are joining forces for the event, with proceeds and donations supporting six organizations serving military members, veterans and their families. Zac Brown Band will headline the night. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Six teams will represent the six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with the drivers going head-to-head in Mustang Dark Horse Rs around one of the most recognizable circuits in American motorsports. Daytona’s combination of high-speed running and technical infield sections will put the purpose-built Mustang race cars to work.

Racing is only part of the equation. Zac Brown Band will headline the concert, with additional artists to be announced. Ford is also establishing the Proud to Honor Fund, powered by GlobalGiving. Every dollar donated will go directly to six organizations supporting military members, veterans, and their families: Blue Star Families, Camp Southern Ground, DAV, TAPS, Team Rubicon, and the Travis Manion Foundation. A portion of ticket proceeds will also benefit Blue Star Families.

Six teams representing the six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces will race around Daytona International Speedway in Mustang Dark Horse R spec racers. The Ford Racing driver lineup includes Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Logan Sargeant, Noah Gragson, Frankie Muniz and Ben Hobson, with additional drivers yet to be announced. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Before tickets went on sale to the public, Ford Philanthropy partnered with the participating nonprofit organizations to distribute 1,000 complimentary tickets to eligible military and veteran families.

Early bird general admission starts at $110, while the VIP Experience is $305. Veterans and active-duty military members receive 20 percent off through GovX with a verified military ID, and Ticketmaster is waiving fees for all attendees. Tickets went on sale September 14 through Ticketmaster. Visit the official event website for ticket info, event updates, and additional details.