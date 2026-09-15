Applications Reopen For Europeans Craving An American Supercar

As the first American machine to lap the storied Nürburgring in under 7 minutes, the Mustang GTD proved it belongs in Europe. For those who want to flex and drive this elite supercar in the Old World, the applications recently reopened. And they can even order the Spirit of America edition, which recently made an in-real-life appearance at Laguna Seca Raceway during Monterey Car Week.

The Mustang GTD ripped off a 6:40.835 lap around the ’Ring, putting its American hardware on the same piece of pavement where the world’s best performance cars go to prove their mettle. Under the hood, its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 pumps out 815 horsepower, backed by race-bred suspension, active aerodynamics and a carbon-fiber-intensive construction.

European enthusiasts can take a shot at owning the Mustang GTD, as applications reopened until October 16. That includes the Spirit of America edition painted Performance White paint with offset Race Red and Lightning Blue stripes. The asymmetrical graphics reinterpret the iconic Mustang tri-bar while highlighting the GTD’s wide, low-slung stance. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The Spirit of America adds some serious visual attitude to that already sinister package. Its Performance White body gets an asymmetrical treatment of Race Red and Lightning Blue stripes that reinterprets the Mustang tri-bar. Exposed carbon fiber remains a major part of the GTD’s look, stretching from the front splitter to the massive rear wing, while Forgeline wheels finish off the package.

From above, the Spirit of America edition shows off the full width of its carbon-fiber silhouette and asymmetrical red, white and blue livery. The Performance White body and offset stripes give the 815-horsepower Mustang GTD a look that backed up by its Nürburgring-bred performance hardware. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“For those who want a chance to own a Mustang GTD Spirit of America, the application window is open in Europe through October 16 for customers who want an opportunity to buy the most advanced and powerful street-legal Mustang ever assembled,” Mike Levine, Director, Product Communications, said.

For European Mustang fans, the GTD brings legitimate track capability, big power and an unmistakably American attitude to a market packed with serious supercars. Those who are interested can visit the Mustang GTD website to submit an application and earn a shot at owning one of these special machines.