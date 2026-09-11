Modded F-150 Raptors Are IMSA Road-Race Rescue Heroes

Born in the desert’s most grueling environments, Ford’s F-150 Raptor carries elite off-road capability in a completely streetable truck. It gets the job done across a range of environments, but you don’t expect to see one blasting across an IMSA road course. However, IMSA is deploying these trucks, upgraded with a suite of safety gear, as Rapid Response vehicles at its racing events.

For the IMSA AMR Rapid Response Team, the F-150 Raptor is a critical piece of safety equipment tasked with getting firefighters, paramedics, and rescue gear to an incident as quickly as possible. Its combination of suspension capability, agility, and cargo capacity allows the crew to leave the racing surface when necessary and attack rough terrain, gravel traps, and other obstacles.

IMSA’s Ford F-150 Raptor Rapid Response vehicle is modified for emergency duty, with its tailgate removed for immediate access to a skid unit carrying a 30-gallon Enforcer fire-suppression system. Heavy-duty Holmatro rescue equipment is also carried aboard, while the Raptor’s off-road suspension and agile chassis help the crew reach incidents across pavement, gravel traps, and uneven terrain. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“The F-150 Raptor gives us a unique, agile capability to navigate North America’s busiest race paddocks with speed and care,” Roy Spielmann, Senior Manager at IMSA Track Services, said. “In a world defined by state-of-the-art racing performance, the Raptor matches that spirit with the muscle to haul our heavy gear and the suspension to glide over trackside terrain without losing an ounce of speed.”

These Raptors are modded for rapid-response duty, starting with the removal of the tailgate for immediate access to a skid unit. That unit carries a 30-gallon Enforcer system capable of fighting Class A, B, and C fires. Heavy-duty Holmatro rescue equipment rides alongside it, ready to cut and spread metal when a driver needs to be freed from a damaged race car.

Ready For Action

The trucks also have to work when loaded with lifesaving equipment or when towing an immobilized race car away from the track. To build confidence in that capability, Ford Racing invited members of the response team to the F-150 Raptor Assault experience in Moab, Utah. Team members who could not make that trip received similar preparation at Sebring International Raceway through the Raptor Off-Road Experience.

These Raptors combine high-speed trackside mobility with the cargo capacity needed to transport firefighting and driver-extraction equipment to an incident when every second counts. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“Pushing these trucks to their absolute limits in the wilderness gave us a level of confidence that is invaluable when we are called to action,” Spielmann said. “We learned that the jagged rocks of Moab translate directly to the high banks of Daytona; the shifting sand dunes prepare us for the deep gravel traps of our marquee road courses.”

That off-road capability matters during those crucial moments after a crash. When cars are circulating under caution, the quickest route to an incident may run off the pavement and across uneven terrain. These Raptors allow the response crew to take the quickest route while carrying the equipment needed to handle the situation.