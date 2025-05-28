Celebrity Drivers Saddle Up To Race Le Mans Circuit In Dark Horse Rs

Celebrity Drivers Saddle Up To Race Le Mans Circuit In Dark Horse Rs

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 28, 2025

Next month, as part of the lead-up to the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford is hosting the Le Mans Invitational, in which 40 Dark Horse Rs will compete on the Circuit de la Sarthe. The event is open to every Mustang Challenge competitor and qualified Mustang Dark Horse R owner, but to add a little something special to the pre-Le Mans action, the company is also hosting the Dark Horse Stars class, in which celebrities will race on the historic course.

Sir Chris Hoy (left), a six-time Olympic gold medallist cyclist, and Chris Harris, a former Top Gear presenter, are the first two celebrity drivers announced for the Le Mans Invitational’s Dark Horse Stars category. Sir Chris is participating to bring attention to his Tour de 4 cycling event taking place on September 7th in Glasgow, Scotland, which raises money for those fighting Prostate Cancer as he does. (Image Credit: Ford Performance)

“The inclusion of the Le Mans Invitational in the Mustang Challenge underscores our commitment to delivering thrilling and accessible racing opportunities,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance, said when the race was announced last year. “We eagerly anticipate showcasing the best of Mustang performance on one of motorsport’s most celebrated circuits.”

Today, Ford Performance announced its first two celebrity racers in the Invitational’s Dark Horse Stars category, and more will be announced soon.

“In the Le Mans Invitational, we will have a special class of celebrity racers that will compete in the Dark Horse Stars class…” Jay Ward, Director, Global Ford Performance Motorsport Communications, explained. “…Our first celebrity drivers for the Le Mans Invitational will be none other than the six-time Olympic gold medallist cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who will race on Friday, 13th June. He will share the car with his good friend, ex-Top Gear presenter Chris Harris, who will race on Saturday, 14th June.”

As a refresher, Hoy, Harris, and the other competitors will drive purpose-built spec racers engineered by Ford Performance and built by Multimatic Motorsports. These track-capable ponies are powered by 500-horsepower, Dark Horse-spec Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engines backed by TREMEC 3160 six-speed manual transmissions, Torsen limited-slip differentials, and 3.73 gears. They wear Brembo brakes and benefit from numerous suspension, safety, and performance upgrades.

It should be good fun to watch all those Mustangs gallop around the Le Mans track, and the celebrity racers are sure to draw more interest to the event.

