Steeda Built A Sharper Special Service S650 For A Georgia Sheriff

The last thing you want to see in your rearview mirror is the flashing lights of a patrol car, but when there is an urgent situation, a law-enforcement vehicle needs to get to the location of an incident as quickly and safely as possible. To that end, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office turned to Steeda to tune up one of its modern Mustang patrol cars for enhanced capability and safety.

That mission is at the heart of Steeda’s Special Service Vehicle Program, which develops Ford-based law-enforcement vehicles around the demands of each agency. In this case, the S650 Mustang received a collection of chassis, suspension, braking, airflow, and exhaust upgrades designed to make the car more controlled and responsive when the stakes are high.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office S650 Mustang wears Steeda’s Special Service Vehicle treatment, including chassis and suspension upgrades developed to improve response and control during demanding law-enforcement driving. (Photo Credit: Steeda)

“Every agency operates in a different environment and has different vehicle requirements. Our objective is to create a balanced vehicle that responds more quickly, remains composed, and stops with greater authority. Those capabilities can help an officer complete a demanding driving task more efficiently and with greater confidence and more safety,” Scott Boda, Director of Manufacturing, said.

The hardware starts underneath the Mustang, where Steeda’s rear IRS subframe support braces, bushing support system, and alignment kit are designed to control unwanted rear-subframe movement and maintain more consistent suspension geometry. That is important in a patrol car, where predictable grip and chassis behavior can matter more than outright speed.

Well-Rounded

Steeda also fitted adjustable front and rear sway bars, camber plates, and a strut-tower brace. Together, those components give the S650 greater chassis response while allowing the suspension to be configured for the vehicle’s intended mission.

The Mustang’s airflow and exhaust systems also received attention, with Steeda high-flow air filters and a stainless-steel resonator-delete H-pipe joining the package to add a little more muscle. On the other end of the performance equation, G-Loc brakes and Brembo front-caliper hardware give the patrol Mustang additional stopping capability.

A patrol vehicle has to accelerate, turn, and stop repeatedly while carrying its equipment and operating in unpredictable conditions. The goal is a cohesive package rather than just making the car faster.

Steeda’s Special Service Mustang features rear IRS subframe support braces, a bushing support system and alignment kit, along with adjustable sway bars, camber plates and a strut-tower brace. G-Loc brakes and Brembo front-caliper hardware add stopping capability to the coordinated chassis package. (Photo Credit: Steeda)

“The Lowndes County Sheriff Mustang is the newest vehicle to come through the program, but the opportunity extends nationwide. Steeda is prepared to help agencies develop vehicles that address the real demands placed on their officers and equipment,” Boda added.

Steeda says the Special Service Vehicle Program can be applied to Mustang, Explorer Police Interceptor, F-150, and other compatible Ford platforms, with suspension, chassis, braking, powertrain, wheel, and tire upgrades available according to the agency’s needs.