Steeda Spices Up Patrol Car With Special Service Package

In the early ‘80s, State Troopers were looking to get away from their heavy and underperforming patrol cars. The sports cars of the era were making easy work out of getting away, as they were nimbler and had adequate horsepower to back it up. After dedicating time and resources to finding a car that could outperform these sports cars, the Ford Mustang was adopted as the clear winner in 1982. These cars would be known as Special Service Package. Nearly three decades since the last Special Service Package rolled away from Ford Motor Company, Steeda Autosports has reintroduced a Special Service package that allows police vehicles the chance to not only keep up, but do it comfortably.

Steeda has been in pursuit of creating the ultimate Mustang performance package for the civilian world since a white Fox Body was the shop car. In the process, they’ve provided track handling for every generation of Mustang from the Fox Body forward. While the S550 Mustang has been out since 2015 and has amazing suspension compared to previous generations, it could still use some help to pull the most handling from the chassis. This is where Steeda steps in.

In the small Georgia town of Valdosta, Steeda has a great working relationship with their local police department. You can often find both parties competing at High Performance Driving Education track days, as both try to improve their skill level behind the wheel. After creating national recognition by police departments wanting to equip their Mustang properly, Steeda decided to build the ultimate patrol car for Valdosta’s finest. While the Steeda serialized plate may read -007, it’s far undercover.

Steeda took a base model 2021 Mustang GT and added a host of parts to make this Mustang more performance than patrol. Upgrading the engine’s performance was done through an AWE Tuning Touring Edition Cat-Back exhaust with quad black diamond tips and a Steeda MaxFlow open cold air intake. To make sure the engine was calibrated for these performance upgrades, an SCT X4 Tuner was used in conjunction with a Steeda-certified tune for the 5.0-liter Coyote engine.

When the chase turns from open highways to twisty back roads, the Steeda suspension clocks in for work. The crew at Steeda installed its own suspension setup, including adjustable front and rear sway bar kit, IRS subframe bushing support system, IRS subframe alignment kit, IRS subframe support braces, and topped it off with a Steeda Performance wheel alignment. The base model Mustang GT came with 235-series tires in the rear, which were far from adequate for any high-performance driving. After tossing the base wheels, a set of McQueen Racing Mulholland gloss black staggered street wheels package with Nitto INVO ultra-high performance tires were installed. The Mustang now sits on a wider contact patch with 275/35/20 front tires and massive 315/35-20 rear rubbers.

The S550 was then decorated in attention-grabbing decals and trim pieces on the exterior and interior. In case you thought your modern muscle car would have a relaxed day of out running an overweight Dodge Charger or a top-heavy Tahoe, you might want to reconsider your actions knowing there are Steeda-equipped Mustangs roaming the roads of Georgia. Check out the list of parts below to see what Steeda used.

From the Factory:

5.0L High Performance Coyote V8

10-Speed 10R80 Automatic Transmission

Interior Upgrades

Steeda Suspension & Chassis Upgrades

Steeda Powertrain Upgrades

Steeda Wheel & Tire Upgrades

Steeda Exterior Upgrades