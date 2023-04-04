Steeda Options Ford F-150 With Special Service Package

Steeda Autosports is known for its impressive amount of performance products targeted at the Mustang community. However, lately the street and track focused company has been implementing more products aimed at helping law enforcement with its line of Steeda Special Service packages. At first it was an S550 Mustang, and then later an Explorer Interceptor would join the line up. As the company leaves no Blue Oval behind, it also leaves no thin blue line behind either. Now Steeda has introduced a new Ford platform that can be outfitted as a Steeda Special Service vehicle to help law enforcement stay a step ahead.

The Ford F-150 is America’s favorite choice of truck and when it comes time to utilize the F-series, the needs vary. The police force is no different, as a rural officer might need one with an elevated ground clearance, while the more urban forces look for improved handling through the use of lowered geometry. Steeda recognizes this and allows departments to customize their Steeda Special Service F-150 package with either a Ford Performance F-150 complete front and rear suspension lowering kit or an optional Fox “tuned by Ford Performance” F-150 4WD off-road leveling kit. The suspension package also adds an adjustable 1-1/8-inch rear sway bar.

We all know suspension can only help so much before real power is needed. The crew at Steeda is well known for their tuning ability and offer performance as part of its Special Service F-150 package is some additional ponies. An SCT Performance X4 performance programmer combined with a Steeda EcoBoost intercooler and S&B cold air intake allows maximization of the 2.7 or 3.5-liter engine’s performance. Those departments looking for a high-speed chase vehicle can even opt for the optional Whipple Supercharger on a 5.0-liter Coyote powered F-150.

Making the power comes easy with the EcoBoost or Coyote platform, but it’s the traction that can quickly become an issue. To resolve smokey burnouts and overshot cornering, the Special Service F-150 package upgrades to a set of Velgen Wheels wrapped in Nitto NT420V tires. The tire setup comes complete with Ford Performance TPMS sensors and Steeda small diameter lug nut kit.

Steeda has a reputation for producing high-quality performance parts designed and tested to perform well on the track and the street. Steeda’s latest package is something I don’t want to see in my rearview mirror.