Steeda Adds Explorer Interceptor To Special Service Vehicle Program

Ford Motor Company has a long history of working with law enforcement supplying a multitude of its platforms to departments across America. The SSP Mustang is probably one of the most recognized and revered of them all. However, the Mustang is not the most practical police unit since it lacks rear seating and requires additional police units to arrive if an arrest is made. Instead of seeking out more sedans for patrol, most departments have found the Ford Explorer to be a great replacement. Now Steeda is extending its Special Service Vehicle program to enhance the Explorer Interceptor.

This wouldn’t be the first time Steeda has offered a performance package for police units. Just recently the group from Valdosta, Georgia offered a package for S550 Mustangs. This not only covered the performance aspect including intake, exhaust and tune, but a host of suspension components that Steeda is well known for. A set of wider wheels topped off the kit. This made for one menacing sight to see in your rear view mirror. However, the Mustang is once again inadequate for police work, aside from high-speed pursuits.

While the civilian world dreams of roof rack deletes on their personal Explorer, police forces everywhere have dreamed of enhanced performance in their Explorer Interceptors. Now they have that option available, as Steeda has extended its Special Services Vehicle package to the four-door sport utility. Steeda decided to build off the great chassis that Ford has provided in its Interceptor package, but added a higher level of performance. These improvements aim at suspension technology, upgrading bracing, and raising the horsepower figure.

I doubt the Explorer Interceptor will ever have the same fear-inducing feelings that a tuned S550 Mustang police unit can provide in the rearview mirror, but this new Special Service Vehicle package from Steeda is a close second. The thoughts of out-running the law through a series of twisty roads becomes slightly diminished knowing they might have the Steeda connection. Once again, Steeda has leveled the playing field by giving police an advantage of performance products for their factory patrol cars.

Steeda Suspension Upgrades

Steeda Explorer Lowering Springs

Steeda Explorer Adjustable Rear Sway Bar

Steeda Explorer Strut Tower Brace

Steeda Powertrain Upgrades

SCT X4 Tuner(EcoBoost Only)

Steeda Wheel & Tire Upgrades

Velgen VF5 (optional)