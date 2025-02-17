Mustang enthusiasts, it’s time to put your driving skills to the test! Mustang Week Texas just announced that Tremec will present its Track Day! This is your chance to experience the thrill of track driving in a high-performance, but safe environment. This event takes place at MSR Houston on April 24, 2025. Even if you have never been to a racetrack, this event is designed for all skill levels, from first-time track drivers to seasoned pros looking for some more competition.

As one of the leaders in high-performance transmission technology, Tremec remains at the forefront of precision-engineered manual and dual-clutch transmissions. They build both OEM and plenty of trick aftermarket transmissions that make gearheads smile. This makes them a really perfect partner with Mustang Week Texas for an event where drivers can push their Mustangs to the limit. A special thank you to Tremec for making Track Day happen!

Track Day Experiences & Competitions

Mustang Week Texas’ Track Day offers multiple ways to get behind the wheel and experience the excitement. The High-Performance Driving Experience is for those who want to take their driving skills to the next level. Racers will learn from professional instructors as they navigate the MSR road course at speed. Open to both novice and intermediate drivers, this program provides coaching to help drivers maximize their Mustang’s capabilities. Participants also receive an exclusive Track Day T-shirt!

If you don’t want to really go crazy on the road course, the Mustang Week Track Experience is for those looking for a more relaxed experience, but still want to get on track. You will enjoy Parade Laps in your own Mustang or can hop into a demo vehicle for an instructor-led ride-along.

The Autocross, which is perfect for all skill levels, is another option. It is a smaller course marked out by a series of cones and demands a high level of precision driving at lower speeds than you would see on a road course.

Finally, the Kart Racing Showdown is the ultimate battle on MSR Houston’s ¾-mile karting track with a chance to win the Mustang Week Cup and a $500 cash prize, plus a one-of-a-kind trophy. (Ages 16 and older only)!

Instructors

Mustang Week Texas teamed up with the guys over at Autoxperts who have hosted popular autocrosses at events like “Ponies in the Smokies” and the “Sturgis Mustang Rally” Autocross for years. They will have a full stable of track-oriented Mustangs running and instructing, from a new Dark Horse, to several GT350s, a widebody Fox, and more.

One racer you will see out at the Mustang Week Texas Track Day presented by Tremec, is Patrick Doyle, racing his S550. Patrick bought his Steeda Q750 in 2016 after it was featured at the SEMA show in 2015. “I can’t tell you how excited the Texas Mustang community is about Mustang Week coming to the Lone Star state!” he told us. “It’s the talk at every Mustang gathering I have been to and there are such a variety of mustang enthusiasts that I know personally are attending.”

Get Ready to Hit the Track!

No matter your experience level, Mustang Week Texas Track Day, presented by Tremec, is designed to be a fun, educational, and action-packed event that brings Mustang enthusiasts together for an unforgettable day at MSR Houston.

Spots are limited, so don’t wait— For more details and registration, visit the official Mustang Week Texas website or follow us on social media for the latest updates.

See you on the track!