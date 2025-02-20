There’s nothing quite like the sound of a high-revving Coyote or blown 351 Windsor screaming at the redline, tires obliterating asphalt, and thick clouds of tire smoke rolling through the night. If that’s your kind of adrenaline rush, then mark your calendars because Mustang Week Texas is about to deliver the most thrilling burnout competition the Lone Star State has ever seen.

Taking place on April 26-27, 2025, in Galveston, Texas, the Mustang Week Smoke Show is set to be a full-throttle battle between the wildest burnout machines in the country. Whether you’re a competitor with a tire-melting monster or a spectator looking for some high-octane entertainment, this is the burnout showdown you don’t want to miss.

Burnout Competition Classes

This event isn’t for the faint of heart. The Mustang Week Smoke Show will feature two classes: Ford vs. The World, where the fiercest competitors battle for supremacy on a 100×100 open burnout pad, and the Street Class, an all-Ford affair designed for street-driven machines to let loose.

Ford vs. The World – $5,000 Prize Purse: Scheduled for Saturday night, April 26, this class is the main event—the battle royale. With a $5,000 prize purse on the line, competitors from all over the country will bring out their tire-shredding machines to go head-to-head. All makes and models are welcome in this no-holds-barred contest of raw horsepower and driving skill. But be warned—this is not a playground for rookies. Entry requires an application and approval, along with a $25 registration fee. If a competitor doesn’t make the cut, they’ll have the option to move into the Street Class.

Street Class – $500+ Prizes: On Sunday, April 27, the Street Class will take center stage on a 22×75-foot pad for straight-line rollers (rolling burnout pad). This class is exclusively for Ford-powered or Ford-bodied vehicles and is the perfect arena for street-driven Mustangs and Fords to showcase their burnout skills in a controlled, competitive setting.

With $500 in cash and additional prizes up for grabs, this is an excellent chance for Ford enthusiasts to get in on the action. Entry is first-come, first-serve with a $25 registration fee, so if you’re looking to put on a show, don’t wait to sign up.

Meet the Competitors

The Mustang Week Smoke Show isn’t just about the prize money—it’s about the burnout rigs that take center stage. Some of the biggest names in the burnout world will be in attendance, bringing their one-of-a-kind builds.

Colt Tompkins – 2005 Mustang Burnout Special

Built for one purpose: to annihilate tires, Colt Tompkins’ Three-Valve 4.6-liter Modular-powered Mustang packs a Department of Boost manifold and a 2.3-liter M122 blower, sending all that power through a rebuilt TH400 transmission to an upgraded 8.8 rearend. This car is designed to bring the Mustang name to the top of the burnout podium.

Seth Cavanaugh – “Frosty”

Once an ice cream truck, it is now a fire-breathing burnout monster. Frosty, a 1969 International delivery van, transformed into a smoke-belching beast thanks to a 555-cubic-inch big-block and a Powerglide transmission. Cavanaugh tears up burnout pads across the country, and he’s ready to bring the heat to Galveston.

Shannon Serig – “Scumbag”

Yes, you read that right—an LS-swapped 1998 R34 GTR. Some will call it sacrilege, but Serig calls it domination. This unique build has been making waves in the burnout world, and it’s ready to prove that JDM roots and American horsepower can create an unholy tire-destroying combination.

Collin “The Video Guy” – Blown 1940 Chevy Rat Rod

Colin isn’t just here to film the action—he’s here to burn some rubber. His blown 1940 Chevy Rat Rod is as wild as it gets, built for chaos and destruction with a massive blower that ensures no tire will be left unscathed.

“This isn’t just another burnout show—this is an all-out battle,” says Seth Cavanaugh. “We’re bringing some of the wildest tire-shredding machines out there, and we want to see what everyone else can bring. If you have a Ford that can hang, bring it to Galveston and show us what you’ve got.”

How to Register

Think you have what it takes to compete? Here’s how to get in on the action:

Ford vs. The World: Requires an application and approval. Competitors must submit an entry form and a $25 fee.

Street Class: Open to all Ford-powered or Ford-bodied vehicles with no approval required. First come, first served with a $25 registration fee.

Head over to MustangWeek.com to register and secure your spot before it’s too late.

The Ultimate Burnout Experience Awaits

The Mustang Week Smoke Show is shaping up to be one of the most high-energy, action-packed burnout competitions of the year. Whether you’re behind the wheel or in the crowd, you won’t want to miss the intensity, the rivalries, and the raw horsepower on display.

Join us April 26-27, 2025, in Galveston, Texas, and witness the ultimate burnout showdown—because this is Mustang Week, and we don’t do anything halfway.