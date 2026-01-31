TMI Products Sets Its 2026 TRIM Road Tour Schedule

Paint jobs and horsepower numbers usually grab the headlines at car shows, but a custom interior can really separate a ride from the pack. Recognizing that the cockpit deserves just as much glory as the bodywork, TMI Products is back for a fifth year to highlight the best upholstery work in the nation. The company has officially announced the 2026 TRIM Road Tour schedule, promising a rigorous cross-country hunt for the finest custom cabins on the road.

The search begins this weekend at one of the most prestigious events on the calendar. The 76th Annual Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California, kicks things off from January 30 through February 1. The Fairplex will host thousands of high-level builds, and independent judges will walk the show to find the vehicle that best represents what is possible with TMI components. The first finalist will be crowned on the main stage that Sunday afternoon, setting the bar for the rest of the year.

The journey does not stop in Pomona. The 2026 TRIM Road Tour schedule includes four additional major stops throughout the year. The tour heads to the coast for Hot Rods & Heroes in Huntington Beach, California, on March 29 before traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, for the C10 Nationals in May. The team returns to California for the TMI Cars & Clearance event in August, and finally, the last qualifier spot will be decided at the Triple Crown of Rodding in Nashville, Tennessee, this September.

The stakes are incredibly high for the five regional winners. Immediately after the Nashville event, judges will compare the finalists to select one overall champion. That lucky builder earns a VIP trip to Las Vegas for the SEMA Show in November. The prize package includes a five-night hotel stay, a prime feature parking spot at the show, and an automatic entry into the Top 20 for the TMI TRIM Awards.

It is a great opportunity for builders to showcase their creativity on the industry’s biggest stage. It isn’t just about bolting in seats; judges are looking for cohesive design, creative material use, and how well the interior complements the overall build. Now is the time to review the dates, prepare your ride, and sign up to compete.