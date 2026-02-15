Drag ’n drive competition is a grueling balance between durability and performance, and Darin Hendricks demonstrated complete command of both on his way to a second consecutive Sick Week Stick Shift title. Driving his twin-turbo Coyote-powered 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra, Hendricks led a 38-car field with an 8.235 average, backed by a quickest pass of 8.138 seconds and a 176.95-mph top speed, all while covering more than 1,000 miles on the street between tracks.

If that sounds like the work of a seasoned drag racer, it should. A noted heads-up racer who made the jump to drag ’n drive action last year, Hendricks captured the Stick Shift crown in 2025 with an 8.825 average. He returned this year with a more potent combination that only reinforced that his program is engineered for repeatable performance. Winning once at Sick Week is impressive. Going back-to-back requires a package capable of handling hot laps, long drives, changing conditions, and the mechanical strain that comes with four-digit horsepower.

(Photo Credit: Hendricks Racing Enterprises)

Recently, his Cobra evolved from a supercharged setup to a twin-turbo arrangement. Streetcar Shenanigans Performance executed the swap, fitting the car with HPT 68/70-millimeter mirror-image turbochargers. The change produced around 150 additional horsepower on the dyno before the event, but the combination is intentionally managed rather than pushed to the edge. “I wanted to keep turning Hendricks up, but he is advised to stay put at 1200,” Nick Larson of Streetcar Shenanigans Performance told Sick Week.

(Photo Credit: Hendricks Racing Enterprises)

A manual-transmission car running deep into the 8-second zone demands more than big power. Consistent output and durability day after day are critical when the same vehicle must idle through traffic, rack up highway miles, and immediately transition back to full-throttle passes. Averaging low eights across an entire week highlights both the efficiency of the turbocharged Coyote combination and the thought put into the complete combination.

The driver mod was obviously engaged as well, and after two wins in a row in this challenging class, Hendricks is the manual-shifting man to beat.