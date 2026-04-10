Whether you are a local shop or an international brand, building performance vehicles is a challenging business. Flourishing for 35 years by making fast cars even faster is a milestone worth celebrating, and Hennessey Performance Engineering chose the proper vessel for its 35th Anniversary vehicles — the latest Mustang. The result is a 35-unit run of 850-horsepower stallions known as the Super Venom.

The Hennessey Performance Engineering 2026 Super Venom Mustang’s VenomAero carbon-fiber front components add style and functionality. (Photo Credit: Hennessey Performance)

“What started as a love for racing and going fast has turned into something far bigger than I ever imagined, but the fun of building extreme vehicles is still what drives us every day. We’ve scaled the business while staying true to our roots, and looking ahead, there’s a tremendous amount to be excited about,” John Hennessey, Hennessey Performance founder and CEO, said. “With our 35th anniversary Super Venom Mustang, a new Hennessey hypercar on the way, and ever-stronger relationships with partners like Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the future has never looked brighter.”

Built on the S650 platform, the 2026 Super Venom Mustang boosts the Gen 4 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to 850 horsepower and increases torque to 650 lb-ft at 4,900 rpm. Those gains result from a twin-throttle-body TVS supercharger supported by a high-flow air induction upgrade and an HPE engine management calibration.

The Super Venom Mustang’s supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote produces 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft, thanks, in part, to a companion calibration and high-flow induction system. (Photo Credit: Hennessey Performance)

The forced-induction system, airflow improvements, and calibration are developed as a complete package to support durability and consistent performance at this output level. Each Super Venom is dyno-tested and road-tested to verify the output and ensure stable air/fuel ratios and ignition timing across repeated pulls.

Meanwhile, the VenomAero carbon-fiber package is designed to support the added output by improving airflow through the front of the car and increasing cooling capacity. As boost and cylinder pressure rise, so does heat, and the revised airflow path helps maintain consistent operating temperatures under load.

Rear airflow on the Super Venom Mustang is managed by a prominent wing that reduces turbulence and maintains stability as speed increases, working in balance with the front aero changes. (Photo Credit: Hennessey Performance)

Production is capped at 35 units, with each car serialized as part of the anniversary run. Meanwhile, anniversary-specific identifiers include “35” fender badging, which celebrates a significant anniversary, and a stylized “91” hood graphic, which references the company’s 1991 debut.

In deference to the power underhood, the Super Venom embraces the driver and passenger in Recaro seats wrapped in Hennessey-branded upholstery. (Photo Credit: Hennessey Performance)

A supercharged stallion is a fitting way to celebrate 35 years of building high-performance vehicles. With so few units planned, however, the serial-numbered Super Venom keeps the guest list small, so head over to the company’s website if you want to get in on the 850-horsepower party.