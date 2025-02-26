The FordMuscle Network

Hennessey Super Venom Package Strikes Dark Horse With An 850HP Bite

jameselkins
By James Elkins February 26, 2025

Hennessey Performance is known for its wild rides that go beyond just the Blue Oval. Having produced high-horsepower vehicles for years, the Sealy, Texas-based company leverages its own proving grounds right off Interstate 10 to back it up. In 2022, Hennessey took a Shelby GT500 from 760 to 1,204 horsepower, so it’s no surprise that a track-focused S650 was in the cards following the release of the 2024 Mustang. Once again, this build is more than just a one-trick pony, it’s engineered for dominance on both the drag strip and the road course.

We worked hard to celebrate the esteemed Mustang bloodline with the design of our Super Venom… — Nathan Malinick, Hennessey

“The Hennessey VenomAero track pack enhancements deliver improved handling and grip when driving the Super Venom Mustang hard on road or track,” Brian Jones, Hennessey VP of Engineering, said. “We’ve also achieved better cooling, and added a suite of aerodynamic devices to ensure our version of the Mustang delivers at the pinnacle of performance.”

Hennessey

Hennessey primarily reserved its Venom namesake for its Venom F5, an 1,817-horsepower supercar that set record-breaking top-speed runs on Texas tollways. Now, the name extends to track-modified Fords and beyond. For Mustang Dark Horse owners looking for more power, Hennessey’s Super Venom Dark Horse package takes the already formidable platform to the next level, delivering 850 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 650 lb-ft of torque at 4,900 rpm courtesy of a Whipple supercharger. 

The upgrade’s supporting upgrades include a high-flow fuel pump, larger injectors, and an HPE engine management calibration to create a seamlessly integrated powerhouse, producing 70 percent more power than the factory setup. The results speak for themselves with a 10.9-second quarter-mile pass, trapping 133 mph and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds.

Loud, Lethal, And Limited

However, it’s not just brawn that sets this package apart. Drawing from the technology used in the Venom F5, the Super Venom wears a complete VenomAero package designed to enhance handling, cooling, and overall track performance through improved downforce. The carbon fiber package includes an engine trim, front splitter, active hood vent, functional fender louvers, side skirts, rear deck lid, lip spoiler, gooseneck track wing, and side mirror caps, all working together to create a more planted and aerodynamic ride.

“We worked hard to celebrate the esteemed Mustang bloodline with the design of our Super Venom,” Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design, added. “With a unique interior and track-focused enhancements outside we recognize the iconic muscle car’s sporting heritage alongside that of Hennessey Performance.”

Hennessey

With all that horsepower and the VenomAero package seamlessly integrated into the Dark Horse, plus Hennessey’s signature touches throughout, this super stallion is sure to become an object of desire for enthusiasts. However, only 91 lucky buyers will have the chance to own this serialized, limited-edition beast. Those fortunate enough to get their hands on one will receive a fully dyno-tuned and road-tested machine, complete with a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and, of course, all the glorious sounds that a supercharged Gen-4 Coyote engine can deliver.

That level of performance carries a hearty price tag, however. The Super Venom Dark Horse is offer via authorized Ford dealers and Hennessey direct, for $163,950, while the Super Venow based on the GT starts at $149,950.

Hennessey Super Venom Dark Horse Specs

Powertrain
• High-Performance Supercharger System
• High-Flow Air Induction Upgrade
• Upgraded Fuel Injectors
• Upgraded Fuel Pump
• HPE Engine Management Calibration
• Carbon Fiber Engine Trim

VenomAero
• Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
• Carbon Fiber Active Hood Vent
• Carbon Fiber Functional Fender Louvers
• Carbon Fiber Side Skirts
• Carbon Fiber Rear Deck Lid
• Carbon Fiber Lip Spoiler
• Carbon Fiber Goose-Neck Track Wing

Exterior
• Carbon Fiber Driver and Passenger Side Mirror Caps
• 20-Inch Lightweight Performance Wheels
• Raised Hennessey ‘H’ Fender Badges
• Hennessey Super Venom ‘91 Icon Livery
• Hennessey Signature Script Trunk Lid Badging

Interior
• Full Hennessey Leather and Alcantara Interior Upgrade
• Hennessey Signature Logo Embossed in Driver and Passenger Backrest
• Tailor-Made Hennessey Dash Plaque
• Hennessey All-Weather Front Floor Mats

Other
• Professional Installation
• Chassis Dyno Tuning and Road Testing
• Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque
• Three-Year / 36,000-Mile Limited Warranty

