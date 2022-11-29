The last rendition of the Shelby GT500 can accurately be described as the pinnacle of Mustang power in the S550 chassis. The 5.2-liter supercharged engine makes 760 horsepower, which makes it the highest horsepower production engine Ford Motor Company has ever produced. As the Shelby GT500 swarms with race car prowess, it’s the perfect jumping off point for shops to offer GT500 owners a chance to upsize their vehicle’s performance to supercar levels. The days of customizing a car for aesthetics only are long gone. Now, companies are creating packages that transform Ford’s halo car into one with brutal horsepower, while still keeping the street manners of the vehicle intact.

Texas based Hennessey Performance has just stepped up with its latest performance enhancement package to the Shelby GT500. The company’s Venom 1200 package prepares owners for a major increase in horsepower and efficiency. Sticking to the performance found in modern superchargers, the Venom 1200 package starts by adding a Whipple Gen 5 3.8-liter supercharger and a complete e85 fuel system conversion. All parts are installed and the engine and transmission are recalibrated at Hennessey’s facility, which boasts of having a quarter-mile track and private roads that are extensively used to test and tune vehicles in a safe manner.

The stock Shelby GT500 is an extraordinary muscle car, but we take it to the nth degree with our Venom 1200. Our engineers were able to coax more than 400 additional horsepower out of the engine, which takes performance to supercar levels. John Hennessey, company founder and CEO

Hennessey has said that only 66 units of the Venom 1200 will be made and owners will have the opportunity to outfit their Shelby GT500 with historic 1966 24 Hours of Daytona Ford Mark II GT40 red, white, and black livery to their build. These serialized builds will also come with a unique exterior badging as well to truly set your GT500 apart from the others. So, if 1,200 horsepower is calling your name then check out what Hennessey is offering with its Venom 1200 kit.