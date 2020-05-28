Fast and Flawless: Paul Walker’s 1969 Boss 429

Paul Walker’s tragic death in 2013 shocked the world and broke the hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. It also shined a light on the late actor’s deep love of cars (both on and off screen) and revealed an incredible private car collection. While Walker enjoyed a range of automobiles from exotics and imports, there were also quite a few American muscle machines scattered throughout. The collection included several Fords including a zero-mileage 2013 Boss 302S (previously sold for $95,700 at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale in January of this year), a 1995 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer edition, a 2003 Ford F-250, and numerous Saleen and Shelby Mustangs. Also among the collection of rare, unique, and expensive vehicles at some point sat this 1969 Boss 429 Mustang, which is set to be auctioned off in July.

The Raven Black Boss features an original engine, transmission, and all-original body panels, and has seen only 14,575 miles of road.

Like the rest of the Boss 429s, this one was built by a Ford subcontractor called Kar-Kraft, which was utilized due to time constraints and the challenge of fitting its 429 cubic-inch engine in the engine bay. The fenders were also reshaped to allow for the factory 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels and Goodyear F60-15 tires. These wheels are noteworthy because of the flat black inserts specific to the Boss 429.

The Kar-Kraft origins are proven in the car’s serial number – KK 1773 – with the “KK” obviously an acronym.

But back to that big, beautiful powerplant, the V8 makes 375 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque and is paired to a Toploader 4-speed manual transmission. In the rear resides a Traction-Lock with 3.91 gears.

Those familiar with the Boss 429 will know that this example features a competition-type suspension with heavy-duty springs and shock absorbers, as well as thick front and rear sway bars.

Creature comforts include power steering (making cruising a lot more comfortable) and power front disc brakes to make stopping a breeze. Driver and passengers will enjoy a black clarion-knit interior featuring vinyl high-back bucket seats, and wood-grain vinyl touches on the dash and center console. While the Boss does come with an AM radio, we’d rather go without and listen to that beastly V8.

What do you think this beautiful Boss is worth? Does its previous ownership make it worth more in your opinion? Let us know in the comments below!