Convertibles might not be the first model that comes to mind when you think of classic Shelby Mustangs, but they were built back in the day. For fans of these muscular droptops, two significant models are on display in the Shelby Heritage Center in Las Vegas — the first and last models built during that historic time.

“Shelby has been the leader in American performance vehicles since 1962. The Shelby Heritage Center in Las Vegas tells the story of our successes over the decades, delivering a sense of the passion and engineering poured into every car and truck we build today,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “The generous loan of these two important cars by Ted and Rae Segerstrom adds depth and diversification to the vehicles and displays currently on exhibit. The Segerstroms’ convertibles are another reason to visit Shelby American this year.”

This blue 1968½ Shelby GT500KR convertible represents the beginning of the classic Shelby GT500 droptop story. Its King of the Road designation arrived with Ford’s midyear introduction of the 428 Cobra Jet V8, and only 517 GT500KR convertibles were produced for 1968. The car is on loan from the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center for a limited-time display at the Shelby Heritage Center in Las Vegas. (Photo Credit: Segerstrom Shelby Event Center)

On loan from the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center in Irvine, California, these two open-air muscle machines bookend the first-generation Shelby GT500 convertible era. The display pairs a blue 1968½ Shelby GT500KR with a Wimbledon White 1970 Shelby GT500, giving visitors a close look at two rare chapters in Shelby American history.

The 1968½ GT500KR earned its King of the Road name when Ford introduced the 428 Cobra Jet V8 midway through the 1968 model year. The new powerplant helped elevate the Shelby into serious big-block muscle territory, while the convertible body style added open-air appeal to the performance package.

Rare Rides

“Our 1968 Shelby GT500KR drop top was the first convertible sold to the public,” Ted Segerstrom, President of Operations at the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center, said. “With only 517 total Shelby GT500KR convertibles produced for 1968, this remarkable vehicle represents one of the rarest and most celebrated muscle cars of the late 1960s.”

The white 1970 GT500 represents the other end of the story. Shelby’s first-generation GT500 production run ended that year, and this example brings some serious hardware to the finale. Its Drag Pack option includes a 428 Super Cobra Jet V8, a close-ratio four-speed manual transmission, a Traction-Lok rearend and a dedicated oil cooler. Wimbledon White was available only by special order, while the black hood stripes were a new feature for 1970.

Finished in Wimbledon White with black hood stripes, this 1970 Shelby GT500 convertible represents the final year of first-generation GT500 production. Its Drag Pack equipment includes a 428 Super Cobra Jet V8, close-ratio four-speed manual transmission, Traction-Lok rearend, and an oil cooler. With only 21 1970 GT500 convertibles equipped with both the four-speed and Drag Pack options, this example stands out as a particularly rare piece of Shelby history. (Photo Credit: Segerstrom Shelby Event Center)

“Production of the first-generation Shelby GT500 ceased in 1970, but what an end it was,” Rae Segerstrom, Vice President of Operations at Segerstrom Shelby Event Center, said. “In the GT500’s final season, only 36 total convertibles were equipped with a four-speed, and only 21 had the rare Drag Pack option. It would be almost 40 years before another Shelby GT500 convertible would be offered to the public again.”

Beyond its striking appearance, the rarity of this ride makes it even more interesting. Only 36 1970 Shelby GT500 convertibles were equipped with a four-speed, and just 21 combined that transmission with the Drag Pack option.

If you’re heading to Sin City, make time to visit the Shelby Heritage Center and see these first-and-last classic Shelby GT500 convertibles while they’re still on display. The Shelby Heritage Center displays the two cars, along with more than 30 Shelby vehicles, and offers free daily tours. The special display runs through December 15, 2026.