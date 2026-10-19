Three continents, three legendary circuits, and one race car will define the new Mustang Challenge Global Invitational Championship in 2027. Ford Racing is bringing together marquee events from its three global one-make racing programs for a standalone championship that gives customer racers a shot at international glory behind the wheel of a Mustang Dark Horse R.

The three-round series builds on Ford’s 125-year motorsports legacy while making bucket-list circuits more accessible to competitors who might not commit to a full season overseas.

The Mustang Challenge Global Invitational Championship will feature three rounds across three continents in 2027: Daytona International Speedway, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and Mount Panorama Circuit. All competitors will race Mustang Dark Horse R cars, with the opening round taking place during the Roar Before the 24 weekend. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

“In sports car racing, there are bucket-list tracks that drivers of all ages and experience levels dream of competing at,” Chris Ward, Global Customer Racing Manager at Ford Racing, said. “These venues are spread across the globe, and it’s extremely challenging to check all of them off their lists.”

The championship opens at Daytona International Speedway during the Roar Before the 24 weekend, where Mustang Challenge North America launches its 2027 season.

From Florida, competitors head to Belgium for the Mustang Challenge Spa Invitational, held in support of the 24 Hours of Spa. The season concludes at Australia’s Mount Panorama Circuit, coinciding with the Mustang Cup Australia finale.

Challenging Venues

Each venue presents a distinct challenge, from Daytona’s high-speed banking and technical infield to Spa’s flowing corners and dramatic elevation changes. Bathurst adds its demanding mountain section and narrow, unforgiving turns, making adaptability and consistency essential across the international campaign.

The invitational will have its own championship standings, separate from the full-season results in Mustang Challenge North America, Mustang Cup USA, and Mustang Cup Australia. Drivers can contest the global title alone or combine it with a full-season campaign in one of those series.

The Global Invitational will be scored separately from Mustang Challenge North America, Mustang Cup USA, and Mustang Cup Australia. Drivers can compete exclusively for the global title or combine the invitational with a full-season campaign. The Spa round will award global championship points but will not count toward the regional series standings. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

“We have the opportunity to race at some of the best venues around the world, and we want our customers to have this opportunity too, even if they’re not competing full-time in one of our series,” Ward added. “Plus, who doesn’t love a little bit of extra competition?”

The Spa round will award points toward the Global Invitational title, but it will not count toward the three regional championships, allowing drivers who cannot travel to Belgium to remain in contention at home.

With identical Mustang Dark Horse R race cars, the competition will emphasize driver skill and consistency rather than vehicle performance. Ford Racing has yet to release the complete points system and additional sporting regulations, but the concept offers Mustang racers an exciting opportunity to compete internationally without committing to another full season.