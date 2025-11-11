Ford Racing’s 2026 Season Launch Includes A Production-Car Tease

Ford Racing will open its 2026 season with a major event at Detroit’s restored Michigan Central Station on January 15, 2026. This gathering will highlight Ford’s global motorsports program, from NASCAR and endurance racing to off-road competition, and preview an ambitious year that includes the company’s long-awaited return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Powertrains.

“For the very first time, our annual Ford Racing Season Launch is coming home to Detroit, setting the stage at the majestic, recently revitalized Michigan Central Station,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Racing, said. “This iconic landmark, steeped in the city’s spirit of grit, perseverance, and undeniable love for cars, is the perfect place to kick off an epic year on the track and in the dirt.”

Ford’s 2026 Season Launch at Michigan Central Station will showcase the Blue Oval’s global racing efforts and offer a first look at a mysterious new Ford Racing production road car. (Image Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The timing syncs up with the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, making the Motor City a focal point for automotive announcements to kick off the new year. The event will showcase Ford’s racing efforts around the world, from the Mustang GT3 sports car program to its desert-tested trucks. But this year’s launch also brings a new twist in the form of a first look at a production car with racing heritage.

“…Fans worldwide will also get an exclusive sneak peek at an all-new Ford Racing production road car — a testament to how deeply we’re integrating our racing innovation into the vehicles you drive every day,” Rushbrook added. “The racetrack is our ultimate proving ground, fast-tracking developments that will soon be under the hood and in the chassis of your next Ford.”

Ford isn’t revealing what that car will be just yet, but the announcement has us curious. Could it be a track-focused Mustang or a new halo supercar variant? We are looking forward to finding out what is under that cover early next year.