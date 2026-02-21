San Francisco’s steep streets became a motorsports launch pad when the Ford Raptor T1+ flew over the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 on Broadway’s 11-degree incline. The jump, executed at 45 mph up a 16-degree approach into a 5-degree ramp, served to promote the Red Bull Showrun San Francisco presented by Ford Racing, which takes place today in the City by the Bay.

Off-road standout Mitch Guthrie Jr. was at the wheel of the Dakar Rally Ultimate-class T1+ machine. A back-to-back King of the Hammers winner and recent Vegas-to-Reno victor, Guthrie has stepped into the top tier of rally raid competition as part of Ford Performance and M-Sport’s campaign. On Broadway, he rolled into the throttle and sent the purpose-built desert racer skyward, clearing the RB7 in one clean motion before settling it back onto the pavement with composure.

“The Raptor did great, and we’re so used to pushing these things to the limit,” Speed said. “So a jump like this, of course, is big and we’re jumping far, but it’s nothing that the truck really can’t handle.”

Below, Scott Speed kept the Formula 1 car alive in a haze of smoke, spinning three controlled 360-degree donuts on Divisadero as the truck passed overhead. Speed’s résumé spans Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, and three Global Rallycross titles, making him uniquely qualified to wring out the high-downforce RB7 in tight quarters.

“Most memorable thing that I’m going to take away from today, honestly, is the view…” Speed enthused. “This is like the nicest neighborhood I’ve ever been in, and we just terrorized it in an F1 car. It’s outrageous.”

The contrast was stark. The RB7 represents modern Formula 1 precision, engineered for grip, aero efficiency, and razor-sharp response. The Raptor T1+ is built for endurance and punishment, designed to attack high-speed desert terrain for thousands of miles. On this San Francisco hill, those two disciplines intersected dramatically.

The jump set the stage for today’s Red Bull Showrun San Francisco presented by Ford Racing, where Yuki Tsunoda, official reserve driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, joins Guthrie, Speed, and freestyle motorcyclist Aaron Colton. The demonstration features Formula 1 cars and other Red Bull motorsports vehicles running up and down Marina Boulevard in a city-first exhibition.