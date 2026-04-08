Palm Beach Dyno Sharpens The Raptor R With A Four-Digit Bite

Truck enthusiasts know that factory horsepower numbers are just a starting point for true gearheads. Pushing a massive pickup truck past the 1,000-horsepower mark takes serious engineering and a lot of forced air. Palm Beach Dyno just unleashed its ultimate PBD1200R package on the latest Ford Raptor R to see exactly how much power a completely stock engine can really handle.

The foundation of this beast relies on a massive Whipple supercharger paired with a heavily upgraded automatic transmission. To keep intake temperatures freezing cold, they installed an FI Interchiller system.

“The important part about the Interchiller is it’s going to maintain the performance while you’re out on the street,” Ken Bjonnes, of Palm Beach Dyno, explained.

Running a conservative pulley on standard pump gas, the truck laid down a beautifully flat torque curve and delivered 845 horsepower at the rear wheels.

Wanting even more power, the shop swapped to a much smaller pulley and filled the tank with E85 fuel. The original rubber air intake tube immediately collapsed under the extreme vacuum, forcing a necessary upgrade to a massive cold air intake. After fixing the breathing issue, the PBD1200R package easily broke the four-digit horsepower barrier on the chassis dyno.

Taking the massive truck out for a quick test drive proved just how wild the setup behaves on public roads. “The important thing on this truck to remember is it drives like stock except for when you floor it,” Bjonnes noted. Even in four-wheel-drive mode, the truck easily spun its massive tires during a third-gear pull.

Heavy off-road tires rob a tremendous amount of power on a traditional dyno. To find the true maximum output, the crew transported the truck to Area 51 for a specialized hub dyno test. Bypassing the heavy wheels allowed the supercharged engine to unleash an astonishing 1,200 horsepower directly at the hubs. Building a reliable daily driver that produces quadruple-digit horsepower is no small feat, but it is available in package form as the PBD1200R.