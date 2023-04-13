Ford Recharges Its EV Drag Racer As The Super Cobra Jet 1800

Ford Performance proved that electric vehicles could rip on the strip when its Cobra Jet 1400 yanked the front wheels in the air en route to a record-setting elapsed time of 8.128 seconds at 171.97 miles per hour. Not content to rest on those laurels, the Blue Oval’s hot rodders revamped their straight-line EV as the Super Cobra Jet 1800 with the goal of breaking records.

Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology. Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance

“We’re always looking to push ourselves in every corner of the motorsport world,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, says. “Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology, and we’re excited to not only try to best our own record in the quarter-mile, but to further showcase ongoing development we continue to make across the entire electric vehicle landscape.”

Not only does the Super Cobra Jet 1800 look to break the CJ 1400’s quarter-mile record for a full-bodied vehicle, but the milestones for the fastest electric vehicle 0-60 mph, and fastest two-wheel drive electric vehicle 0-60 mph as well.

To do so, Ford Performance engineers retained the four PN-250-DZR inverters and twin double-stacked DS-250-115 motors deployed in the CJ 1400, but they are powered by a lighter battery system designed by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars. To make better use of the refreshed arrangement, they revamped the drivetrain with a new Liberty’s transmission and an upgrade rearend courtesy of MLe Racecars that makes use of revised suspension geometry courtesy of PMR that plants wider Mickey Thompson rubber.

MLe Racecar’s Pat McCue will pilot the Super Cobra Jet at an NHRA event later this season to attempt to break that trio of records, so stay tuned.