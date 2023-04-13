Ford Recharges Its EV Drag Racer As The Super Cobra Jet 1800

Ford Recharges Its EV Drag Racer As The Super Cobra Jet 1800

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 13, 2023

Ford Performance proved that electric vehicles could rip on the strip when its Cobra Jet 1400 yanked the front wheels in the air en route to a record-setting elapsed time of 8.128 seconds at 171.97 miles per hour. Not content to rest on those laurels, the Blue Oval’s hot rodders revamped their straight-line EV as the Super Cobra Jet 1800 with the goal of breaking records.

Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology. Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance

Super Cobra Jet

MLe Racecar’s driver Pat McCue is set to pilot the recharged Super Cobra Jet 1800 later this year in an attempt to break three NHRA EV drag-racing records, including the Cobra Jet 1400’s existing 8.128-second ET record. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“We’re always looking to push ourselves in every corner of the motorsport world,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, says. “Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology, and we’re excited to not only try to best our own record in the quarter-mile, but to further showcase ongoing development we continue to make across the entire electric vehicle landscape.”

Not only does the Super Cobra Jet 1800 look to break the CJ 1400’s quarter-mile record for a full-bodied vehicle, but the milestones for the fastest electric vehicle 0-60 mph, and fastest two-wheel drive electric vehicle 0-60 mph as well.

Super Cobra Jet

Powered by new lightweight batteries, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 still runs PN-250-DZR inverters paired with DS-250-115 motors under the control of AEM-EV hardware and software along with an updated data-acquisition system.

To do so, Ford Performance engineers retained the four PN-250-DZR inverters and twin double-stacked DS-250-115 motors deployed in the CJ 1400, but they are powered by a lighter battery system designed by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars. To make better use of the refreshed arrangement, they revamped the drivetrain with a new Liberty’s transmission and an upgrade rearend courtesy of MLe Racecars that makes use of revised suspension geometry courtesy of PMR that plants wider Mickey Thompson rubber.

MLe Racecar’s Pat McCue will pilot the Super Cobra Jet at an NHRA event later this season to attempt to break that trio of records, so stay tuned.

Super Cobra Jet

To live up to the SCJ moniker, Ford Performance engineers reworked the chassis, powertrain, and control systems of the Cobra Jet 1400 to create the Super Cobra Jet 1800.

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

More Sources

AEM Electronics
https://www.aemelectronics.com/
(310) 484-2322
Liberty's Gears
https://www.libertysgears.com/
(586) 469-1140
Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
https://www.mickeythompsontires.com
(330) 928-9092
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

Car Features

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Event Coverage

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading