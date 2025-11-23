Ford Sharpens A Raptor R’s Carnivore Claws With Whipple Boost

The F-150 Raptor R is a monster from the factory, but Ford Performance Parts — soon to be Ford Racing Parts — showed that a Whipple supercharger sharpens its claws. Its latest project vehicle builds on the already ferocious 5.2-liter Carnivore V8 engine, a torquier cousin of the Predator V-8 from the Shelby GT500. Replacing the factory TVS 2650 supercharger with a 3.0-liter Whipple blower pushes output from 720 horsepower to more than 900.

Of course, the star of the show is under the hood where Ford Performance Parts’ 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger boosts the 5.2-liter Carnivore engine beyond 900 horsepower without compromising reliability.

Ford says the new supercharger package is “engineered and tested to Ford’s rigorous standards,” designed to be CARB certified and 50-state legal, and backed by a three-year/36,000-mile Ford Performance Parts warranty when installed by a dealer or ASE-certified technician. It offers a factory-backed path to more power without sacrificing durability.

“We wanted to create a blueprint for the ultimate factory-backed Raptor, combining immense power with the rugged capability that the name implies,” Matt Simpson, Ford’s Executive Director of Accessories and Personalization, said. “This is for the enthusiast who looks at the F-150 Raptor R and says, ‘How can we take it further?’”

The gloss carbon fiber appearance package from Anderson Composites adds aggressive styling to the Raptor R, which is further enhanced by the Method wheels and RIGID lighting on this intriguing demonstrator.

The rest of the build rounds out the performance theme. An Anderson Composites gloss carbon fiber appearance package sharpens the exterior, while a Borla extreme cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips amplifies the Carnivore’s roar. METHOD Black wheels give it a purposeful look, and a full suite of RIGID lighting — hood-hinge mounts, upgraded off-road driving lights, and white underbody rock lights — prepare it for nighttime runs.

This project truck isn’t designed for sale, but it does serve a purpose. It hints at what could come from the Blue Oval’s performance division, and it underscores that the Raptor R still has plenty of untapped potential waiting to be unlocked with the right combination of factory-backed upgrades.