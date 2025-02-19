Ford’s Renewed Trademark Signals Possible Return Of Hottest Hatch

It’s been 15 years since Ford offered an RS500 variant, but a recent European trademark application hints that one of the Blue Oval’s hottest hatches might be poised for a return — at least overseas. Last produced for the 2010 model year, the Focus RS500 could be a fitting sendoff for the current Focus, which is still produced in Europe.

For card-carrying fans of Ford’s hot hatches — like this scribe — a possible return of the storied RS500 is exciting news. Even if it is an overseas tease, it still gives us something to dream about. While Ford might be simply keeping its trademarks up to date, the pending cessation of Focus production this year might warrant some sort of fond farewell in the form of one last halo hatch on this platform.

Of course, there are also no guarantees that a new RS500 is even in the offing, but if it did return, there is a strong possibility that it would shed a turbocharged EcoBoost engine in favor of an electric powertrain, much like the recent reboot of the overseas Capri, which might be a letdown for many enthusiasts.

Interestinly, Ford also applied for the RS500 and Ford RS500 marks in the United States as well. Naturally, we’d be more excited to see any RS return to the States, but it will be interesting to watch from afar to see if a new RS500 gives it another go. If the RS500 returns, would you be excited?