Ford’s Renewed Trademark Signals Possible Return Of Hottest Hatch

Ford’s Renewed Trademark Signals Possible Return Of Hottest Hatch

steveturner
By Steve Turner February 19, 2025

It’s been 15 years since Ford offered an RS500 variant, but a recent European trademark application hints that one of the Blue Oval’s hottest hatches might be poised for a return — at least overseas. Last produced for the 2010 model year, the Focus RS500 could be a fitting sendoff for the current Focus, which is still produced in Europe.

For card-carrying fans of Ford’s hot hatches — like this scribe — a possible return of the storied RS500 is exciting news. Even if it is an overseas tease, it still gives us something to dream about. While Ford might be simply keeping its trademarks up to date, the pending cessation of Focus production this year might warrant some sort of fond farewell in the form of one last halo hatch on this platform.

Ford of Europe recently reapplied for the RS500 trademark, which could hint at the return of a halo hot hatch before the current Focus has its swan song this year. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Of course, there are also no guarantees that a new RS500 is even in the offing, but if it did return, there is a strong possibility that it would shed a turbocharged EcoBoost engine in favor of an electric powertrain, much like the recent reboot of the overseas Capri, which might be a letdown for many enthusiasts.

Interestinly, Ford also applied for the RS500 and Ford RS500 marks in the United States as well. Naturally, we’d be more excited to see any RS return to the States, but it will be interesting to watch from afar to see if a new RS500 gives it another go. If the RS500 returns, would you be excited?

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Ford’s Renewed Trademark Signals Possible Return Of Hottest Hatch

News

Ford’s Renewed Trademark Signals Possible Return Of Hottest Hatch

SPE Build Series Digs Into Improving The Mustang Dark Horse

News

SPE Build Series Digs Into Improving The Mustang Dark Horse

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading