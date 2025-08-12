The upcoming TMI Cars and Clearance event is about more than just amazing rides and great deals; it’s a chance for the Southern California car community to come together and support local students in need. TMI Products is hosting the free, family-friendly gathering at its Corona, California, headquarters on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, combining a charity drive, a competitive car show, and a product sale into one action-packed morning.

The main focus of the event is a back-to-school backpack drive to benefit The Salvation Army. TMI is looking to help local K-12 students who might be having a hard time getting ready for the new school year. Attendees are encouraged to participate by either bringing a new backpack filled with supplies or by donating $20 at the event, which will cover the cost of a complete backpack kit. For younger students, requested items include crayons, pencils, and glue sticks, while supplies for older students include pens, notebooks, and highlighters.

While supporting a great cause, attendees will also get to see some of the best custom vehicles in the region. The car show portion of the event serves as the fourth of five stops on the 2025 TRIM Road Tour. One winner will be selected from the show to compete for the tour championship at the Triple Crown of Rodding in September. The grand prize for the overall tour champion is a trip to the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, including a finalist spot at the prestigious TMI TRIM Awards event and a five-night hotel stay.

Beyond the show cars and charity drive, the TMI Cars and Clearance event will also feature great prices on select TMI products, giving builders a chance to get the parts they’ve been eyeing at a discount. Additionally, a host of other top-tier vendors will also be on-site, including Mothers, FiTech, Currie, and MagnaFlow.

With great food from local food trucks also available, the event is shaping up to be the perfect way for enthusiasts to spend a morning. It’s a unique opportunity to explore some incredible builds, score some great deals, and make a real difference for kids in the local community.