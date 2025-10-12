Jessica Hassing’s Turbo-Coyote S197 Is Insanely Fast

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 12, 2025

Jessica Hassing made Mustang history at the 2025 Indy Airstrip Attack back in August, piloting her turbo-Coyote 2013 Mustang GT to a record-breaking 230.65 mph in the half-mile. The incredible pass earned her not one, but two world records: Fastest Ford Mustang and Fastest Female in Two-Wheel Drive.

Hosted by Shift-S3ctor and JAC Racing Promotions, the Indy Airstrip Attack is one of the premier half-mile racing events in the country, and it’s where the limits of both driver and machine are tested on an unforgiving stretch of runway. Hassing’s Grabber Blue S197 Mustang, equipped with a fortified Coyote engine and boosted by Garrett turbochargers, delivered a flawless performance. Supporting components from Wiseco Automotive and tuning expertise from her husband, Tyler Hassing, of Force Engineering, made the difference when it mattered most.

Jessica Hassing celebrates her record-breaking weekend, becoming the fastest Mustang driver and the fastest female in two-wheel-drive half-mile competition. (Photo Credit: Jessica Hassing/Force Engineering)

“I still can’t believe it,” Jessica said after the event. “We set out with a goal of 230 mph, and the way things started out this year, it seemed unattainable. Claiming the record is just the beginning, and I expect big things to come as we start making the necessary plans for our next goal of 250 mph. Tyler has worked so hard and never backs down from letting me chase my goals in his car. I can’t do this without him or all of the amazing partners and support we have backing us.”

Tyler echoed her excitement, adding, “It is nice to have met our 230 mph goal. The half-mile presents unique challenges as it requires you to manage power early on, then make as much as possible down track. That challenge is why I enjoy it so much, and I’m excited to work towards our next goal.”

Jessica’s blue, turbo-Coyote 2013 Mustang GT charged to 230.65 mph at the Indy Airstrip Attack, setting a new half-mile record for the Mustang platform. (Photo Credit: Jessica Hassing/Force Engineering)

Jessica Hassing didn’t just raise the bar for Mustang performance; she launched it into the stratosphere. We can’t wait to see what she does to top this milestone triple-digit pass in her turbo-Coyote S197.

“I will likely talk about this for the rest of my life! And I’m already itching to cross off the next goal of 250 mph!” the record-setting racer added. “Shift-S3ctor gives us some great opportunities to go after these goals, and I’m so glad we’ve joined in on all the fun!”

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

