Maximum Motorsports’ IRS Fix Cures ’99-’04 Cobra Wheel Hop

If you’ve ever launched a 1999-2004 Cobra hard, you know the feeling. The tires bite for a split second, and then your world turns into a violent, axle-snapping series of bangs from the rear of the car. That infamous wheel hop is the Achilles’ heel of the factory independent rear suspension, but Maximum Motorsports targets that flaw with its IRS Rear Grip Package for street and competition use.

The company points directly at the soft, compliant stock rubber bushings as the main culprit. They compress and rebound like undamped springs during a hard launch, causing the tires to rapidly gain and lose traction. To cure this ailment, the Maximum Motorsports IRS Rear Grip Package systematically replaces those components with superior materials. The kit uses stiff Delrin bushings for the upper and lower control arms to precisely locate the suspension, while durable urethane bushings stop the unwanted movement of the differential and subframe that initiates wheel hop.

This super street/competition kit is a complete system. It includes a full set of adjustable rear tie-rods for precise alignment, adjustable sway bar end-links, and low-profile subframe bolts to create extra clearance for wide, sticky tires. Maximum Motorsports even includes the specialty tools needed for the job, a huge bonus for anyone planning to tackle the installation in their own garage. The company also claims that despite the massive performance improvement, the kit leaves ride comfort and NVH virtually unchanged from stock.

While the stock Cobra IRS offers the potential for great handling, it was always held back by this issue. The IRS Rear Grip Package is all about fixing that fundamental problem. Maximum Motorsports engineered this package to finally let owners put their power down without the fear of violent wheel hop ruining a launch or a corner exit. For any Cobra owner frustrated by this flaw, Maximum’s package offers a complete and well-thought-out solution for a better driving experience.