Mini-Tubbing To Avoid Rubbing With Team Z Motorsports

I think we can all agree that having a wider tire on the back of any car not only looks cool but also aids in getting traction on and off the track. However, with the limited size of the wheel well found in the Fox Body Mustang, fitting a sizable tire out back without rubbing can be challenging. In the past, your options were limited to running lift bars or having a custom rear section fabricated. As you might have guessed, the word “custom” usually comes with a higher price tag attached to it. Now, you can skip the increased ride height or custom fab work pricing with a Team Z Motorsports Mini-Tub complete package.

While adding wheel tubs is nothing new, the Fox Body Mustang throws an extra curveball into the mix with its strut mounting position. The upper strut mount is chassis-mounted and sits extremely close to the factory wheel tub, requiring relocation for proper fitment. The Team Z kit addresses this with an upper shock cross member and lower shock mounts with brackets. As this crossmember is JIG welded in a fixture, you’ll only need to hold it to the frame and weld it in place, eliminating any guesswork on where to mount your shock or whether it will clear the anti-roll bar. The Team Z Motorsports tubs are CNC Laser-cut from 22-gauge steel, offering easy welding and a lightweight installation.

All said and done, the Team Z Motorsports kit does exactly what you need it to in order to run a larger size tire. In fact, the process works so well that it can accommodate a 13-inch tire under the new humps. Now, there are no more reasons to cheap out and sport a four-by-four stance on your Mustang. So, if you’re looking to run a larger tire while keeping the chassis lower, then Team Z Motorsports mini-tub kit is the perfect starting point.