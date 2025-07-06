BMR Caster/Camber Plates Solve S197 Mustang Alignment Issues

One of the first things many owners do to their 2011-2014 S197 Mustang or Shelby GT500 is lower it. A lowered stance looks great, but it often creates a new, frustrating problem by preventing owners from setting the front-end alignment correctly. BMR Suspension’s caster/camber plates are designed to fix this issue for cars running coil-over suspensions.

When you lower an S197 Mustang, the factory upper strut mounts just don’t offer enough adjustment range to get the wheels back into proper alignment. This can cause the car to handle poorly and can quickly chew up the inside edge of the front tires. BMR’s plates (P/N WAK752) are a heavy-duty, bolt-on replacement for the stock mounts that provide a much wider range of adjustment.

The BMR plates are made from laser-cut steel for strength. The biggest difference from the stock parts is that they replace the soft factory rubber bushing with a high-quality, Teflon-lined spherical bearing. The manufacturer designs the stock rubber piece for comfort. However, it flexes and deflects under hard cornering, which makes the steering feel vague. The solid spherical bearing in the BMR plates creates a precise and solid pivot point for the strut, which makes the car’s handling feel more direct and predictable.

With a total camber adjustment range of 1.75 degrees, these plates give owners the control they need. You can use them to get your alignment back to factory specs for daily driving, or you can dial in more aggressive settings for better grip at a track day, drag strip, or autocross event. The plates also allow for more caster, which helps with stability at higher speeds.

BMR offers the plates in a red or black hammertone powder-coat finish, and the installation takes about one to two hours. For S197 Mustang and GT500 owners, a quality set of caster/camber plates is the key to making a lowered car drive right. It’s the part that lets you get that perfect stance without sacrificing handling or destroying your front tires.