BMR Panhard Rod Relocation Kit Stabilizes Lifted Bronco Handling

BMR Suspension designed its new Panhard Rod Relocation Kit as the direct solution for the quirky on-road handling that lifting a new Ford Bronco often causes. If you’ve lifted your truck an inch or more, you might feel a little sketchy driving down the highway. You may notice it most during lane changes or on uneven pavement, where the truck just doesn’t feel as planted as it did when it was stock.

Lifting your truck messes with the angle of the Panhard rod, which physically shoves your entire rear axle over to one side. This not only creates that unstable feeling but can also affect tire wear and suspension component alignment over time. BMR’s new kit is a simple but effective fix that bolts on and moves the axle-side mount for the Panhard rod down. Since this part is going on a truck that’s meant to be used, BMR built it tough. The company constructed its Panhard Rod Relocation Kit from a thick 0.25-inch steel plate and includes all the beefy Grade 8 and 10.9 hardware you need, so you’re not reusing old bolts. BMR powdercoats the kit in either red or a black hammertone finish to keep it from rusting, and the company designs and makes the whole thing in the USA. BMR provides clear instructions, and because it’s a simple bolt-on part, you can usually do the entire job in about an hour with basic hand tools.

For anyone with a lifted 2021–2025 Bronco, this is one of those fixes that makes a huge difference in how the truck drives every day. It’s a simple, one-hour bolt-on job that gets rid of that post-lift weirdness in the handling. It’s all about making sure your Bronco is as stable and confident on the road as it is capable off of it.